“You load 16 tons, what do ya get? Another day older and deeper in debt.”
Tennessee Ernie Ford made that song famous in 1955, but it was written and first recorded by Merle Travis in 1946. He wrote the song based on the line above, which he pulled from a letter from his brother John. Another line in the song comes from something his coal-mining father used to say, “I can’t afford to die. I owe my soul to the company store.”
As I considered the celebration of Labor Day this weekend, I realized that we might do well with some reflection on why the holiday exists, and where our labors have gotten us in these much more modern times.
Labor Day was established as a national holiday in 1865 at the height of the Industrial Revolution. At that time the average American worked 12-hour days, seven days a week, just to maintain a basic living. And, from an article on history.com, “Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 toiled in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages.”
Working conditions were horrible: unsafe, unsanitary and unchecked in their expectations of those in their employment.
What on earth was there to celebrate? It honestly feels like a bit of a slap in the face to the American workforce to suggest that one day off in an endless chain of overworked days, was sufficient to show the country’s appreciation for the efforts.
Of course, the idea of recognition was borne out of a very tumultuous time in which workers were beginning to strike and form unions in protest of the inhumane circumstances they were forced to endure for very little pay.
While several states first instituted the holiday, the country did not ratify it until a particularly impactful strike of Pullman Palace Car Co. employees that called for a boycott of the rail cars, crippling railroad traffic until the issue was resolved.
It was an effort to repair relations with the labor force that prompted the national recognition of Labor Day, but the country was still far from stable in how workers were treated and compensated.
Thankfully, things did continue to improve. By the time my parents got engaged in 1965, working conditions were relatively safe, the standard work week was 40 hours, five days a week.
Upon their decision to get married, they both had jobs, owned cars, were living with their parents, and had a little bit of college technical training under their belts to keep them competitive in the market.
Instead of an engagement ring, they agreed that investing in a small two-bedroom, one-bath home would be a better choice, and they raised our family there over the next 20 years before upgrading to a larger, more expensive model.
Both were employed until Mom became pregnant with me two years later, and she committed to being a stay-at-home mom for the duration of my primary education.
In 1965, the average cost of a home was around $20,000, which would equate to about $180,000 today. However, the average home cost in Georgia in April of this year was $345,000, nearly double the burden of that time.
My daughter has just finished a fantastic education at Georgia Tech with the good fortune of no student loans and started a very decent job, and she cannot even fathom buying her first home any time soon. She has worked hard to get to where she is, just as my parents did, but those traditional milestones seem harder to reach these days.
People who come from harder backgrounds, who are not as easily on track to complete college, are at an even greater disadvantage. Mom and Dad both had high school diplomas, but were far from completing a four-year degree, and yet they were able to purchase a home.
A great piece on the marketplace.org website makes a comparison of living costs in 1972 and 2022. In their comparison of vehicle costs they happened to choose a Chevy Suburban as one of the examples, and my dad happened to buy a Chevy Suburban in 1972. His was a very basic ‘71 model, 3-door with a manual transmission, though it did have about the strongest air conditioning I have ever experienced in a vehicle.
In the Marketplace comparison they used a more upgraded version: “...in 1972, a custom deluxe C20 Chevy Suburban cost almost $3,770, or more than $26,600 in today’s dollars. A two-wheel-drive, four-door LS, the Suburban’s base model, now costs almost $56,500.” That’s more than double the price in 1972.
Dad intended for his new Suburban to be a rugged leisure and work vehicle, so as soon as he bought it he loaded up the family and took us out to the country where he promptly drove it through a pasture of brambles and small trees to get it “good and scratched up.” Can you imagine doing that with a new vehicle today?
On this holiday weekend of celebrating labor in the US I ask, are we really better off today than we were 50 years ago?
A dollar in 1965 would be worth $9.41 today. The minimum wage back then was $1.25, and it is $7.25 today. If you go by that simple math we are not keeping up, and that doesn’t even factor in all of the complicated nuances we deal with in today’s economy that didn’t exist back then.
I know I am not the first to realize this discrepancy, but I point it out to say that while I encourage you to enjoy those hot dogs and the festivities of the unofficial end of summer, remember that there is still a great deal of work to be done.