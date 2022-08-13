“Life is in their hands and death is on their minds.” This statement was made in the book “Twelve Angry Men,” and when I read it again last month, I could not keep my mind from returning to our present-day situation with our Supreme Court justices.
Two of them on the court are angry old men.
Usually, I would be able to say white, wealthy men, weighted down with their personal prejudices, perceptual biases, weaknesses, indifference, unreliable judgements, cultural differences, ignorance and fears. These traits have a tendency to taint the decision-making abilities and cause them to ignore the real issues in the case and lead to the miscarriage of justice.
The difference here is that one of the angry men is Black, and he was angry before the case was put before him.
Justice Clarence Thomas was angry before it was fashionable to tell. To think that Ms. Anita Hill would have the nerve to tell on him with his “intelligent self.” With all of that anger, he made up his mind that he would leave his race and cross over and get him a woman of a different color — white. There should be a law against anyone with that much rage inside serving on the highest court of the land.
The same holds true for the other angry man, Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He even said at his hearing that he would get them back for allowing that Mrs. Ford lady to accuse him of assault at this point in his career.
After the overturn of Roe v. Wade, one of the angry men — who got on the Supreme Court by the skin of his “chinny chin chin” — was first to step out to forewarn the LGBTQ, same sex marriage, people that the next group targeted would be them. How far back are we going to wrong some of the rights, to overturn some of the right decisions, made by the Supreme Court of old? Some have suggested starting with Brown v. Board of Education.
Will someone remind that angry Black justice that they will be coming for him, too, when they head in that direction? Thomas forgot that he is not sitting in a pretty place himself. One would think that since he has been a lawyer, he would remember the time when Black men would be hung, shot or castrated for even thinking about or looking at a white woman. Will someone remind him about what happened to 14-year-old Emmitt Till, whose little young body was shot-up, mangled and mutilated so badly that his own mother could not recognize him
Someone needs to ask Justice Thomas if he is going back that far.
Are we going back to the time when a Black man could be arrested and even killed for looking a white man in the eye? He had to respect white men by bowing his head because to do otherwise would mean that Black man is thinking that he is their equal. And anybody who encouraged that behavior would get the same inhumane treatment.
As I stated earlier, when I think about our Supreme Court justices, my mind goes back to the men on the jury in “Twelve Angry Men.” Those 12 men were entrusted with the power to send a teenaged Puerto Rican tenement-dwelling boy to the electric chair. Our nine justices, with all of their baggage, have been called on to make decisions about the rich, the poor, the marginalized, the LGBTQ, the liberals, the Christian conservatives, the ultra-conservatives, the extreme left, the white militants, the Neo-Nazis, the same-sex couples, the born and the unborn.
To do justice and make the godly decisions this position requires, one must be able to un-robe oneself of personal prejudices, weaknesses and anger. Fear, hatred and indifference seem to be the controlling factors that the justices are operating with these days.
There was a time when the rulings of the Supreme Court were widely accepted. Those justices carried themselves in an irreproachable manner and did not allow their biases to surface when it was time to make the final decision. The ability to do that is called self-control, which is one aspect of the Fruit of the Spirit and is required of all Christians.
It would be wonderful if we ALL could call for a return to the days when justices walked with integrity, honor, the rule of law and concern for the Constitution of the USA. We all claim to be in favor of following the law, unless we decide to violate it and then it is OK. Is anyone above the law? Is the law for us all?
What changed? Did the qualifications get lower for the justices ? Are the morals of our society declining? Is there no bottom for us morally?