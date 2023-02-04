Old jacket

My Carhartt chore jacket, which I bought in the 1990s, has large motor oil stains, burn marks from catching on fire, the zipper is split, cuffs are unraveled, pockets are blown out.

 Joe Phillips

Joe Phillips writes his “Dear me” columns for several small newspapers. He has many connections to Walker County, including his grandfather, former superintendent Waymond Morgan. He can be reached at joenphillips@hotmail.com.

