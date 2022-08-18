Coleen Brooks wrote this in August 2019.
I have been pondering about when my beloved America became so violent. It came to me as almost an epiphany, and it’s the absolute truth. America has always been a violent place even before she got her name.
Its citizens have been killing each other since they came across land bridges in prehistoric times. Tribes fought each other for space and bragging rights. Heck, I don’t know. There’s not much written or oral history of prehistoric times before America was a named place.
The largest group of plunderers in the New World were Europeans. They did not take a liking to the natives they encountered. The natives were referred to as Indians, and to the Europeans, they were savages. They spoke an unknown language and dressed totally differently from the Europeans, who were very leery of the residents of this new land.
Instead of trying to make peace among the tribes, the Europeans decided to drive the Indians out of their lands. If this didn’t work, they were killed, plain and simple. Problem solved.
These kinds of tactics went on for years as the Europeans and other explorers made their way across the vast lands that would become America. The Indians were driven out of their homelands and in later years placed on what are called reservations. Their traditions were eradicated. Their hunting grounds became homesteads, towns and cities. Dignity was taken from the people who were the true citizens of the New World.
Sometimes they fought back. Sometimes they paid terrible prices of lost lives like at the massacre of Wounded Knee in 1890. More than 150 Sioux, half of which were women and children, were killed on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota by government agents. The violence against the Native Americans was unconscionable.
Another group of human beings who felt the wrath of European invaders were Africans and some islanders who were brought to America on ships to be sold as slaves. They were kidnapped from their homelands, lost to their loved ones, their families. They were human beings, but to their “owners,” they were property. They were considered subhuman and since they were bought and paid for, the owners could treat them anyway they chose.
These people had no rights. Their children were taken from them. Families were separated. They met violent ends if they fought back and they were not treated humanely no matter how much the history books and novels try to romanticize the times.
“Roots,” a book written by Alex Haley, is an historic fiction of his ancestors taken from Africa. It is a vivid description of what slavery was really like and it wasn’t anything like “Gone with the Wind.”
The Civil War was fought from 1860 to 1865. Some will argue that it wasn’t about slavery but rather that it was about states’ rights. OK, it was about states’ rights to own slaves... to own other human beings.
Those for this were Confederates. They had their own government, their own president. They were not Americans. The Confederates fought under the Confederate flag. The Americans fought under the American flag. This is the truth. It was a violent time. Brothers fought against brothers. Families were torn apart. Again, this country witnessed violence.
Even after the Civil War and freedom from slavery was declared, Black citizens still did not have full rights. The White Caps, Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups formed to prevent citizens of color their full rights. In the South, it was more prevalent than other parts of the country. Hangings, beatings and burnings were everyday occurrences. Families lived in fear. It was another time of violence.
In some parts of this country to this day, Blacks and people of color are denied their rights. The right to vote is a major issue of contention, especially in the deep South. Hate groups are still spreading fear and violence. The Hispanic population has been targeted. White Supremacists are gaining ground again.
Now we must contend with mass shootings. Our safety, no matter where we are, is in question. Hate-filled, generally younger, white men are arming themselves with guns that can kill scores of people in a matter of a few minutes. This is not acceptable. This must stop. How? Common sense tells me that we have too many guns that are easily obtained.
People argue that criminals will always get guns. I have news for folks. It isn’t the common criminal who is doing the mass murders. Think about that for a while.
Yes, America continues to be a violent land. Will this violence ever end? Will human diversity finally be accepted? Will Americans be able to live together in peace?
I am one American who hopes to see this in my lifetime.