We have celebrated and honored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for all of his sacrifices and the wisdom shared with us. He tried to point us the way with words and actions only God could have poured into him. But most of all, it was his faith that should give us hope.
Dr. King actually believed in what he spoke and lived. He said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” His faith was unwavering in the belief that humans have to be their best selves.
It is apparent that there is a growing sense of fear and unease as we are becoming more and more aware of our surroundings. In light of the militia individuals being arrested in our area, it makes one aware of what Dr. King faced when the law was not on his side. And even when the law changed, he was not protected by it. He still went to bed nightly knowing that the only force that stood between him and death was the hand of God.
I wonder what he would think if he could see what is still going on in the world 55 years later.
It is hard to imagine that this was a man who had to fight with the highest level of law enforcement in this country, the FBI. J. Edgar Hoover and his team tried their best to disgrace him with whatever slander they could find out about him. Hoover led the country to think that he unpatriotic because Dr. King could not justify America fighting the Viet Nam War, and he was not alone. He wanted America to examine itself. He thought we should be sweeping around our own door because it was quite messy in the 1960s, and had been from inception.
Greed and white supremacy have been the foundation of America. As much as we may not want to accept that, it is truth. Dr. King fought those forces his entire activist life on earth and he fought with a sense of urgency. One of the news reporters, Chris Hayes, has a blog and speaks boldly about the violent foundation of this country. In reality, we Black, Red, and Brown people have dealt with that mentality from the time of our arrival. We sometimes act surprised when there is talk about the White militia and all the negatives to go along with it. But Blacks, Jews, and Native Americans have dealt with that aspect all of our lives.
That was just a part of what Dr. King fought against. As long as Dr. King was dealing with dime store lunch counters and sitting in the front of the bus, that was OK. But when he started moving and demonstrating against the wars and talking about increasing the wages of the garbage workers. that was stepping over into another arena — dealing with the economy, the economic foundation of America.
Dr. King’s message was, and would still be, for all people to remain calm and thoughtful. Blacks must remain focused on learning to love themselves individually and collectively. Dr. King stated, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too much of a burden.“ We must not focus primarily on white supremacy or the racism that is engulfing this country. The problem looms greater when we concern ourselves with the problem. We must turn our minds to the solution.
Our work must be focused on our creative beauty, which is key to our survival. We cannot look to the earthly master to find our wholeness. That has to be done by the affected people. This is no time to fret and withdraw to find what we believe is a safe place. Some are trying to make plans to go to Mars. Realize that we must live here, as Dr. King stated: “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
What we must do is look for the righteousness in each other; along with righteousness will always come repentance. There is no way an individual can be righteous and not repent.
Let us continue to celebrate the MLK holiday because love was the guide by which he lived — but he would want us to do much more than celebrate. He was a servant for us all because he knew that mankind was created for much more than he was seeing and hearing.
“Let us never fight with falsehood and violence and hate and malice, but always fight with love.” — Martin Luther King jr.