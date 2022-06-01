Meet Deaf Cinderella, from the book, “Deaf Cinderella,” published by ASL Rose in Spring 2019. She will be our tour guide in historic Cave Spring, Georgia, population 1,000. We meet downtown at the Cave Spring Welcome Center sign...
Deaf Cinderella greets everyone and points to the map. “Welcome! There are many sites connected to Georgia School for the Deaf, none mentioned here. Let’s fix that!” She waves her fairy godmother’s wand. “That’s better. See, there are many! We will start with the gazebo.”
Attraction No. 1: The gazebo. Deaf Cinderella admires the gazebo standing in downtown Cave Spring. “Built in 1985 by students from the Classes of 1985, 1986, and 1987, this beautiful gazebo was built for everyone in town to sit in and enjoy the view.” Deaf Cinderella points to the missing plaque, ”Someone stole the plaque listing the students’ names. Good news, the GSD Alumni Association will replace it soon. Now, all aboard Deaf Cinderella’s magical flying peach coach!”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 2: The original one-room log cabin. Deaf Cinderella lands the coach where the cabin stood. “Welcome to the Georgia School for the Deaf Historic District. Added to the National Register in 1980, there are no signs acknowledging this district. The current cabin by the Hearn Inn is easily mistaken for the original log cabin that has been gone for many years. It stood next to the current Hearn Academy. Back then, Deaf individuals were “second class citizens” and best hidden. Today, we are encouraged to integrate with society and act like “normal” people. Deaf schools are still undesirable, but many misunderstand the purpose and ignore the incredible results those schools bring. A few notable students used this cabin, such as Almira C. Peugh. Among the four students when GSD opened on May 15, 1846, she was the first female teacher, and the first matron or houseparent. Another student, Angeline A. Prior, was from the Prior Family, known for their roles in establishing GSD.”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 3: The first state-funded building, Fannin Hall. Deaf Cinderella speaks in American Sign Language. “This was called the Fannin Campus. Fannin Hall opened in July 1849 and still stands in front of the 1.5-acre spring-filled swimming lake shaped like the state of Georgia, Rolater Lake.” Deaf Cinderella points to a cave nearby, “The water comes from the cave, the town’s namesake.” Turning to the building, she said, “Many alumni, faculty, and friends left footprints inside from 1846 to 1984. GSD had a second campus, the Gordon Campus, where the segregated Georgia School for the Black Deaf stood hidden from downtown. In 1984, after desegregation, the state declared that the Fannin Campus would close and move to the Gordon Campus because of enrollment declines. This was a direct impact of the Education for All Handicapped Children Act of 1975 — now the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — where the focus is on the interpretation of “least restrictive environment,” taken to mean regular hearing classrooms. Alternatively, many Deaf people view Deaf schools as the least restrictive environment, but their opinions are frequently oppressed. In 1997, the state sold the building to the City of Cave Spring and it was converted into City Hall without input from the GSD community. Soon, the Alumni Association will collect donations for a memorial brick installation in front of Fannin Hall to honor the GSD community. Did you know that on the first page of “Deaf Cinderella”, there is a picture of me in front of Fannin Hall? Cool, isn’t it?”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 4: The historical marker. Pointing out the historical marker, Deaf Cinderella explains, “John J. Flournoy established GSD on Dec. 21, 1833. An historical marker was installed in front of City Hall in 1956.” Somberly, Deaf Cinderella continues, “It took 123 years before he was recognized for significant contributions to Georgia history. He was oppressed because the government assumed Flournoy, being Deaf, could not run GSD. That kind of thinking and practice was typical in the old days. After his death, writers that did not personally know Flournoy have been assuming negative things of his character. The marker acts as a reminder that Flournoy was the true GSD founder.”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 5: The primary building. Strolling up the hill, Deaf Cinderella turns to the primary building. “The author who brought me to life, Adonia K. Smith, holds this building dear and has a dream. The primary building was used for elementary students as a school, cafeteria, and dorm. Adonia, at age 5, strolled down the hallway to her first classroom. Many alumni consider this their second home, growing up there. It is now abandoned and the site of many vandalisms and an arson attempt. Adonia wants to house the first-ever National Deaf School Museum and the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association Museum here.”
“Let’s sit here for a spell, have a picnic lunch, and enjoy the view of the Daniel Merrill Van Cott III Football Field, our next stop,” said Deaf Cinderella in closing.