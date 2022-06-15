We have visited 11 Georgia School for the Deaf attractions so far. There are many more, such as Samuel Freeman Hall, Whitworth Family Gym, Old Rock Barn, William McCanless Scout Hut, and Alton Holman Recreation Area around GSD’s lake... We can’t visit them all! Let’s head to Cedartown, Georgia. All aboard!
Deaf Cinderella says, “We are flying over the Old Cedartown Road and the Old Cave Spring Road connecting Cave Spring and Cedartown. This is the route Adonia and the Deaf Priors shared in different eras. The Deaf Priors took a horse carriage to and from Cedar Valley Academy in the 1830s and 1840s while Adonia rode the bus to and from GSD in the 1970s and 1980s.”
Attraction No. 12: The first location of First Baptist Church. “In 1835, Asa Prior built the First Baptist Church where the white house now stands on Tanyard Branch. The church also served as a school attended by the Deaf Priors and taught by Moseley family members. It would be awesome to see a historic marker here.” Deaf Cinderella bows her head in silence, then continues, “The Deaf Priors do not have their own grave markers, but after 100 years they will finally have one. There will be a large, new headstone donated by Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association and dedicated in their honor on July 28th, which happens to be Angeline A. Prior’s birthday. Please join us on July 28th at the Asa Prior Cemetery!”
Attraction No. 13: The Polk County Historical Society. This place houses many things related to the Prior Family. Asa Prior, the Father of Cedartown, is mentioned almost everywhere in Cedartown. We cannot visit all the sites. Today, we focus on the Deaf Priors, CVA, and GSD. They are a part of Polk County history, too. Deaf Cinderella jumps in and says, “Adonia will donate a copy of her research. The Deaf Priors and CVA have been in the dark for many years. Let’s change that now! Donate to PCHS, PO Box 203, Cedartown, GA 30125, to expand our knowledge of the family and CVA!”
Attraction No. 14: Gabe Sinclair’s barbershop. Gabe Sinclair attended Georgia School for the Black Deaf during segregation, graduating in 1957. He worked in the GSBD and GSD dorms for many years, eventually becoming an administrator. After his retirement, he became a barber and owned a barbershop in the present-day Harris Skate Supply building on West Avenue next to the PCHS Museum.
Attraction No. 15: The 189-year-old Prior Family House. Deaf Cinderella looks at the house in awe and says, “The house that Asa Prior built in 1833 once faced East Avenue. The Deaf Priors lived and were homeschooled here. After the Priors left, ownership of the house changed hands several times. In about 1900, College Street became desirable. The house was jacked up, greased logs placed underneath, and then about 400-500 mules turned the house to face College Street. In 1950, the Gammage Family purchased the house, which had become a funeral home. The Gammage Family has a Deaf daughter who graduated from GSD.”
Attraction No. 16: Cedar Valley Academy. Deaf Cinderella shares, “Benjamin T. Moseley presided over CVA, located between the homes of Russell O. Pitts and William Peek on Old Cave Spring Road near present day W. John Hand Road. The state funded CVA between 1842 and 1845. Hopefully someday there will be information people can read about CVA here.”
Attraction No. 17: The Friendship Cemetery on Old Cave Spring Road near Friendship Road. Deaf Cinderella speaks in American Sign Language, “Angeline A. (Prior) (Potts) Payne was a parishioner of the Friendship Church where there are 11 burials across three Potts family plots. Six plots have headstones, one is missing a headstone, and five are without markers. Angeline and her sister Abigail lived with Angeline’s son, Asa Prior Potts, in their last few years and are likely buried here. The death certificates of Asa and his wife, Louisa (Smith) Potts, show that they are buried here. The missing headstone most likely belongs to them.”
While flying, Deaf Cinderella points to the historic Chubb Church. “The Chubb Family escaped slavery in North Carolina before the Civil War and lived here in Chubbtown. Olivia Chambers, a 1982 GSD graduate, is buried in the Chubb Cemetery. She was a champion in almost all the sports at GSD in the 1970s and 1980s. Please visit the Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association Museum to see a display about her.”
Before we knew it, Deaf Cinderella’s magical flying peach coach had returned to the Cave Spring Welcome Sign.
”Deaf Cinderella,” written by Adonia K. Smith, tells the story of Deaf Cinderella and Prince Lee Faulkner in Cave Spring, Georgia, and at Gallaudet University, the only Deaf liberal arts college in the world. “Deaf Cinderella” is a 2021 New York City Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite in the Preteen Fiction category.