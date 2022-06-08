We have visited the gazebo, the original one-room log cabin, Fannin Hall, the historical marker, and the Primary Building. Let’s resume the historical tour of Georgia School for the Deaf sites. All aboard!
While flying, Deaf Cinderella points out the window. “The Primary Building is on John Caple Drive, named after the 10th superintendent. He had a plaque about the Prior Family of Cedartown. The plaque has not been found. Curious!”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 6: The Daniel Merrill Van Cott III Football Field. Deaf Cinderella remarks that, “The Van Cott Football Field is the only part of Fannin Campus that GSD still owns. The field stands across (cringes with the name) Rehab Drive from the Cave Spring Center. In 1996, the field was dedicated to a Deaf GSD athletic director who was a 1940 New York School for the Deaf, Fanwood graduate and a 1945 Gallaudet University graduate. The football program still uses the field, but the program has been on hold since 2019 due to small enrollment. There is a sign for Cave Spring Center by Georgia Avenue, but none for the field.” Deaf Cinderella demonstrates his name sign: Handshape C turned backward, the pinky finger makes contact on the outside of the lower arm twice.
magical sparks
Attraction No. 7: The original site of the Georgia School for the Black Deaf. Deaf Cinderella explains, “Somewhere between the entrance of Rehab Drive to the Cave Spring Center was the original site of the Georgia School for the Black Deaf that operated during segregation. The school opened on March 15, 1882, with nine Black Deaf students.” Deaf Cinderella shows a name sign: “I” handshape with the pinky touching the side of the chin and a twisting motion. “Inez B. Harrison, a 1920 GSBD graduate, was an important figure at Florida School for the Deaf and Blind for 35 years. The school’s proximity to the Fairview-E.S. Brown School shows there must have been a relationship. The school later relocated to the new state-funded Gordon Campus, named for the first Black hearing principal, Frederick M. Gordon. The campus names are no longer used.”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 8: The Cave Spring Cemetery. “Established in 1838,” Deaf Cinderella says, “there are many people connected to GSD buried here. Let’s show you a few. Four students from the late 1800s and Patsy Lee Cail from 1976 are buried near Welsey O. Connor, the fourth superintendent. Henry S. Morris, a shoemaking teacher, is buried with his first wife, Rebecca (Smith), and his second wife, Emma (Edwards), the daughter of the first Deaf teacher at GSD, all alumni. There are three headstones in a row for GSD alumni: Connor L. and Myrtle (Stephens) Dillard, Albert “Russell” and Louise (Murphy) Royston, and Alton Holman. They were also long-time employees. Imagine a Deaf club under the cemetery where they continue to enjoy each other’s company the Deaf way!”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 9: The Georgia School for the Deaf Alumni Association Museum in the Connor L. Dillard Vocational Building. Deaf Cinderella speaks in American Sign Language: “This building is on the Gordon Campus used by GSBD when they moved here from their first location. In 1986, this building was named after Connor Leslie Dillard, a 1936 GSD graduate. The GSDAA Museum has many vintage memorabilia, pictures, and things. For example, buttons of students participating in military drills. Come and see for yourself!”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 10: The Ellen Fisher Library at GSD. Cinderella’s head bows. “The name ‘Ellen Fisher’ was removed after Superintendent Wesley O. Connor retired in 1916 because she was Deaf. After the 1880 Milan Conference, many signed languages were endangered and Deaf teachers “fired” worldwide because they spoke in their signed languages. As a result, many people still mistakenly think spoken English to be superior. Wesley refused to fire James and Ellen Fisher, both graduates of the American School for the Deaf in Hartford, Connecticut. They taught at the Tennessee School for the Deaf before the Civil War. James served both the Union and Confederate armies and was known as the best sword maker. Wesley met James through the Confederacy. James taught history and Ellen became the first Deaf librarian at GSD. Ellen’s name sign was not preserved, so it is unknown.” Deaf Cinderella proudly spoke in ASL saying, “Ellen’s name will be restored at GSD in August. Superintendent Connor made the honor possible in 1907.”
magical sparks
Attraction No. 11: The Wesley O. Connor House. “This is the home of GSD’s fourth superintendent, the Father of Deaf education in Georgia, who reopened GSD after the Civil War in 1867 and served until 1916.” Deaf Cinderella demonstrates his name sign, described as a long beard, then continues, “He is the longest-serving superintendent at a Deaf school across the United States — 49 years. Students helped build this house. Neat!! An 1869 penny still sits in the cement rails on the outside steps. Two pennies were added, in 2007 and 2017, when renovations began and ended. Next week, we head to Cedartown, Georgia.”