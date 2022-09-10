George Burns said, “You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.” I’m old enough that I can picture him saying that, cigar in hand with a sly, dry grin on his face.
These days, I am deeply feeling that philosophy. I am getting older, just ask the various parts of me that are showing it, but I truly don’t feel old. Maybe it’s denial, maybe it’s wishfulness, but honestly, I think that aging just plain looks different to my generation than it has before.
My friend Holly posted a graphic on Facebook the other day about healthy walking habits for women at various stages of 45 and older. Every single woman depicted is aged and frumpy, and all of us who responded were highly offended by the implication!
She also shared the website’s male version focused on a workout challenge from 18 up to 65, and every man in the graphic is muscled, six-packed and shirtless, up until the guy who represents 65+. Thankfully, he finally found modesty and is wearing a shirt, but he is still quite slim and chiseled in appearance.
I’m not going to rattle on about the imbalance of the way we perceive aging in women versus men, but it certainly is worth noting, because it is absolutely true that society sees them differently.
But, let’s get back to the generational perspectives. After all, attitude matters more than age, right? Within the comments on Holly’s post, a couple of friends pointed out some things that pretty well blew my mind.
I’m sure you remember the popular ’80s series “The Golden Girls,” based on the antics of four elderly women living together in, what I understood to be, a retirement community in Florida.
I assumed they were all well over 65 by the way they acted, with the oldest seeming to be 85 or older, but it turns out that, as the show was written, the youngest, Blanche, was 47, Dorothy was 53, Rose was 55 and Sophia was 79.
As I recovered from the absurdity of that revelation, another friend added that the cast of the show “Friends” from the ’90s are now all as old or older than Dorothy, and none of them look nearly as old as she did in the show.
My, how times have changed.
I remember a few times in “The Golden Girls” when Dorothy would threaten to send her mother, Sophia, to a home if she didn’t behave. Back then, that was a terrifying fate, but I’m so glad that things, and options, have changed for the better when I consider my own mother’s story.
This week we crossed the one-year anniversary of my father’s death and it is hard to believe it has already been that long. But, at the same time, so much has changed for all of us, most especially for Mom, that in some ways it feels like a lifetime ago.
When we found out that Dad had cancer, Mom had been in a rehab facility for awhile after a short hospital stay for an infection. Dad’s illness progressed quickly and he ended up being moved to the same facility so that they could be together. We lost Dad just 23 days after his diagnosis, and I often think how they could never have guessed that Mom’s trip to the hospital would be the end of their time together in the home that they loved so dearly.
It was only another month after losing her husband of 52 years that we moved Mom to The Spires at Berry College in the Magnolia Place assisted living community. And so she said goodbye to their house, their wonderful community, and to so much of the things they had accumulated over the years that made that house a home. Loss, upon loss, upon loss.
It was a difficult transition to say the least, but there is a light at the end of this sad story.
It took a little while to get settled, but the staff and her new friends at The Spires have welcomed Mom so warmly and so completely. It has turned out to be the most perfect place for her to move into for this new phase in her life.
One thing that has really shown it for me in the last couple of weeks is a new project they have supported Mom in creating.
Books have always been so important to Mom and Dad. I cannot tell you how many boxes of books we packed up in the months of clearing their home. There was at least one bookcase of some kind in every single room, and the books were organized by genre in different areas of the house.
Part of what was hard for Mom about moving was the knowledge that she couldn’t bring all of those books with her, and we worked hard to keep as many as we could, which I have stored for reference if she ever needs them.
We moved one bookcase to her room, but the absence of books has really been on her mind. So, she decided that they needed a library for the assisted living floors — a place where those residents can come and borrow books to read, all compiled from the residents’ own collections.
She talked to her neighbors and they agreed, so they formed a committee. They petitioned the staff to provide them with bookcases and permission to house the books in the multi-purpose room.
Together, the residents have collected, organized and shelved the books. They have created the guidelines for borrowing, and they have promoted the opportunity throughout, making sure that everyone is aware of the new resource.
If we have to age, I can only hope to be able to do so surrounded by people who love me and who will support the passions that give my life purpose. Good posture and perfect skin aside, that is what I call aging with grace.