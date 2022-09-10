Sept. 12-16 is National Disability Voting Rights Week.
NDVRW is intended to increase the political power of people with disabilities, starting with encouraging them to register to vote, and then to exercise that right. It is coordinated by the American Association of People with Disabilities’ Rev Up campaign, a nonpartisan program to highlight and promote political participation by people with disabilities.
According to AAPD statistics, in 2020 over 38 million American with disabilities were eligible to vote — and that number will be even larger for the 2022 election. This is a significant voting block, and candidates and political parties ignore it at their own risk. When you add in the family and loved ones of those with disabilities, the number is even more staggering.
As with all other constituency groups, the disability community is not a monolithic entity.
While, as one might expect, views on issues surrounding accessibility and discrimination are pretty consistent, views on other issues vary. Issues that tend to be important include access to affordable health care, housing, and transportation. Like most Americans, the disability community also cares about issues like jobs and the economy and the environment.
The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy and all citizens should have the ability to exercise that right in the least cumbersome manner possible.
No one would disagree that we must protect the integrity of American elections. However, putting up additional obstacles to voters in the name of securing the election, despite objective experts acknowledging that our electoral system is secure and election fraud is virtually nonexistent, seems more of an exercise of partisan politics than it does a genuine effort to secure elections.
Many of the new changes passed by the Georgia General Assembly in 2021 add additional barriers to voting for many Georgians. They have had an especially large impact on the disability community and seniors.
For years, many seniors and people with disabilities have made use of absentee voting without any concerns about fraud. It was a way of casting your vote even if you were unable to physically get to your polling place. Thus, additional requirements on absentee voting have disproportionately affected these groups.
Reducing the period of time to request and return an absentee ballot doesn’t make it more secure. It simply makes it harder to vote by mail.
ID requirements are another barrier. Many seniors and disabled Americans may not have the correct forms of ID, especially those in care facilities. Signature matching is another problem. People’s signatures may change due to physical conditions.
We must also insist on better training of the selfless people that serve as poll workers. These people work long hours for little pay and have the best intentions. However, too many of them are not sufficiently trained on the many accessibility tools available to voters with disabilities at the polls, or on the law that seniors and voters with disabilities may move to the front of the line.
Let’s all use National Disability Voting Rights Week to think about voting rights for all Americans. You can learn more about what is available to voters with disabilities at sos.ga.gov/page/voting-assistance-people-disabilities