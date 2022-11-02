Thirteen years ago, Dr. Lawrence R. “Larry” Fleischer passed away unexpectedly. He raised the bar on what it means to be a “Deaf” person today. He valued collectivism, a core value of the Deaf community, living by the philosophy, “of Deaf people, by Deaf people, and for Deaf people.” I was incredibly fortunate to have him as my mentor and friend.
Larry was a 1963 graduate of New York School for the Deaf-Fanwood. His name sign uses the F handshape just below the dominant-side shoulder and makes a small double downward movement with a slight outward twist of the wrist toward the end. During his lifetime, he wore many hats: Teacher, activist, advocate, leader, athlete, husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend.
His homes were humbly multilingual. He was raised speaking American Sign Language and Quebec Sign Language. When he became a Deaf parent of a Deaf child and a CODA (hearing child of a deaf adult) and a grandfather to a fifth-generation Deaf granddaughter, new challenges arose.
He found himself becoming thoroughly acquainted with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and the ways a CODA identity manifested at school. He advocated and educated well-meaning professionals, gently but frankly reframing linguistic and cultural differences in a way that was progressive at the time but made complete sense. He invested in bilingual and bicultural education, a holistic approach where content is delivered in ASL and printed English, and Deaf culture is infused in the curricula. Simply genius.
His other passion was athletics. He attended as many summer and winter Deaflympics as he could and pushed to raise Deaf athletic organizations to the same level of eliteness that hearing counterparts enjoyed. A USA Deaf Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Larry chaired the restructuring committee, transforming the American Athletic Association of the Deaf to the USA Deaf Sports Federation, a significant undertaking.
Larry founded vital programs that benefited Deaf people and their professional fields. For example, Larry worked with teachers for the Deaf in special education. He was considered the “major architect” of the groundbreaking California State University, Northridge Deaf Studies Program, the very first in the world. Then, he became the chair of the program. Imagine, this was before Gallaudet University, the world’s only liberal arts Deaf college, began thinking about such a program.
Another key milestone was the launch of the ASL Round Table at Metro Deaf School in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 2004. He was one of the visionaries behind this conference who saw the need for a place to create paradigm shifts in teaching everything in ASL with ASL-speaking Deaf students.
Larry contributed significantly to the National Literary Society of the Deaf and as president of the Council on the Education of the Deaf. He served on the GU Board of Trustees from October 2007 to 2009, designing a 10-year vision for the university.
During his career, Larry presented at many Deaf culture and signed language conferences, imparting his wisdom to us.
Shortly after ASL was declared a language, the field was so new that the opportunity to examine what constituted academic ASL, used for scholarly discussions and presentations, had not taken place. Larry was about to go onstage when several Deaf people, who are now well-known for their staunch positions on speaking ASL everywhere, implored him to use Signed English as it was considered superior to ASL at the time. Larry went on to present in beautiful ASL, sending a defiant message.
At the 2009 American Sign Language Teachers Association Conference, Larry gave an endnote presentation after attending every single workshop, including mine. He was one of the pioneers of ASLTA, the professional organization of the field of ASL studies that has a certification program.
He served as one of the early ASLTA presidents, from 1980 to 1984, and was elected again just before his death. He passed away from a heart attack at the Los Angeles Airport while traveling home from the conference.
He believed in and pushed the potential of Deaf people and hearing ASL-speaking people. Larry would go out of his way to support Deaf professionals, like me. When I taught at the Loudoun County Public School, he gave a presentation during a Family Night. We were awe-stricken with his powerful words. I know Larry would have come to the Deaf Priors Dedication Ceremony in Cedartown last July and said a few words.
He mentored me and provided valuable advice. We talked almost every day, digging deeply into pedagogy and many other topics. Because of him, my research in Deaf education, schools and history flourished. My work is heavily influenced by Larry’s “of Deaf people, by Deaf people, and for Deaf people” philosophy and the conversations we had.
I hope CSUN and GU will consider honoring Larry for his incredible contributions. His trailblazing accomplishments will have a long-lasting influence on generations to come. Recognition is well deserved.
Thank you, Larry, for your mentorship, friendship, and for all you have done for us.