We walked into the café and just stood at the door for a minute. The young woman behind the counter greeted us with a big smile and a welcoming voice. It was just the two of us, my husband Bill and me. It was like coming to a truly special place, a place that had been part of our lives, a primitive, eclectic place that exuded charm.
To us, it was kind of like coming home after being away for a good while. We had been away for over three years. This little café had been a meeting place for family and friends to gather for lunch and good conversation. It was comfortable, homey, with old wood walls decked out with original artwork, handmade pottery on the shelves, handmade jewelry, colorful crocheted and knitted skirts, scarves, and shawls.
We were on our way to visit our son, daughter-in-law and precious granddaughter, Evelyn, who live in Huntsville, Alabama. This establishment is smack dab in the middle of Mentone, Alabama, a unique little mountain town that seems to have an iconoclastic personality that opens its arms and welcomes people to visit its shops, galleries, and eateries.
The town is not fancy, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s a warm, welcoming area with mostly wood structures and mountain rocks used for walls and accents. You don’t see fast food places. That’s unique in itself. Food places serve everything from “meats and three” to gourmet meals. The café we love has offerings of something different, although they have hamburgers and they’re good.
It has unusual foods like tomato pie. I have wanted to try that since before the pandemic when venturing out to restaurants and such dropped away. This time, I was determined to try it. The thing is, I don’t like stewed tomatoes except buried in vegetable soups. Thinking that it may be something sweet, I tried to imagine a sweet tomato pie, but that didn’t seem appetizing. Bill thought it would be a kind of pizza. We were both wrong. I ordered a brunch special. My husband suggested it because he knows I like a variety of foods.
Along with a wonderful scoop of chicken salad (that put me to mind of my friend Holli’s), the meal also had a variety of fresh fruit — including one kind of fruit I’d never tried before and still don’t know what it was, a strawberry crepe filled with cream cheese (I love crepes), and the piece de resistance (spoken in a French accent), a tomato pie. It’s served in a small, aluminum pie pan. At first, it was too hot to eat, so I had to wait a bit to taste it. When I finally was able to taste a bit from the fork, I thought I’d died and gone to Heaven.
Oh my gracious, it was scrumptious! The tomatoes are flavored with herbs and marinated in something really good. Then they are put in the little pan in a crust. Some kind of mild cheese is mixed with the tomatoes. Then the little pie is baked to perfection, kind of crusty on the top. The cheese is melted and blends with the tomatoes. The tomatoes are not mushy, but barely cooked. It was just a marvelous ending to a much-anticipated lunch.
After our meal, we bought our first Christmas present and headed toward Huntsville. We hadn’t been there in a year, and it was wonderful being welcomed once again by our Huntsville family. We kind of chilled out on Friday evening and once again our Kelly fixed a great meal of pork loin, cabbage, and whipped potatoes. So good.
The next day, we were up early to travel to a sprawling park in the middle of nowhere. Part of the park was filled with 6- and 7-year-olds getting ready to play soccer. Our son is coaching our granddaughter Evelyn’s team and it made me remember when Heath and Hayden first started playing soccer. It was a new sport to Calhoun and Gordon County, and when the Calhoun Recreation Department would not let soccer teams play there, the mayor of Resaca, Joe Don Griffith, offered up their small recreation center.
We all had a blast coming together on Saturdays to watch the games and eat Joe Don’s hamburgers he grilled himself and served to hungry kids and parents some 35 years ago.
This past Saturday, Evelyn played a fantastic game, and we were all so proud of her. Then we came back to the house and watched Georgia beat Kent State in a rather mundane game and then watched the Tennessee Vols beat Florida!!
I need to wrap this up and in case you’re wondering, the little café in Mentone is the Wildflower. You might want to eat there sometime. And try the tomato pie.