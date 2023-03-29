Mildred Nelson was born on Feb. 20, 1948, in Augusta, Georgia. Her name sign was a handshape “M” tapping twice on the right temple. She had no middle name.
Mildred was 5 years old when she entered Georgia School for the Black Deaf, also known as Black GSD, in 1952. George T. Hopkins was the GSBD principal at the time. Mildred made many friends, including Lois Smiley, and conversed with them in what is known as Black American Sign Language, or BASL.
“The School Helper,” published in February 1953, noted that the children at Black GSD were using their imagination and ingenuity to do “needle work, papier mache’, embroidery and rug work.” Mildred was mentioned as making a rug out of old stockings.
In 1962, the teenage Mildred was crowned Queen of Black GSD, to participate in the parade of Main High School Football Homecoming Game during halftime, because GSBD did not have their own football team at the time.
She was very athletic in many sports, especially basketball. She played basketball for Black GSD in the 1950s and 1960s. Their mascot at the time was Panthers, and the sign for Panthers was crossed wrists with hands closed. Their coach was Charles Glenn, who also taught at GSBD.
According to former NBA guard Mike “Stinger” Glenn, the son of Charles Glenn, “Dad introduced me to two of his favorite players, Mildred Nelson and Lois Smiley. Nelson was the best player on his team and the best player in the history of Georgia School for the Deaf. She was a beautiful girl with smooth, dark chocolate skin and a deadly jump shot. Mildred Nelson was my first hero!”
In “The Silent Worker” magazine in September 1963, there were 13 track events in the meet of the Black Deaf schools. Black GSD sent a 16-year-old trackster, Mildred, who did the 100 in 11.8 and the broad jump at 16 feet 4½ inches. I was impressed with her.
“The School Helper,” published in February 1964, has a section that highlighted “Girls’ Basketball Team Captures Second In Invitational Tournament.” It mentions Principal Eugene Perdue presenting a trophy to Mildred on behalf of her team.
In January 1965, the coaches from Black GSD reported in The School Helper under the “Basketball in Review” section, “Our girls’ record of eleven wins and one loss was the best in northwest Georgia” and “They won first place in our invitational basketball tournament and third place in district one of the (Georgia Interscholastic Association).”
Mildred went to Washington, DC, in 1965 to participate in the Deaflympics while she was still a student at GSBD. She won a silver medal in the 4x100m relay event. Her feat is mentioned on the Deaflympics website. She was also mentioned in several media sources, including by Ricky Kindred in “Sports Idols’ Idols: First Heroes of Our Heroes.”
Mildred, Lois and two other classmates were transferred to GSD during the process of desegregation. She graduated from GSD in 1968 and went to work as an IBM operator in Atlanta and also at Georgia Railroad Bank & Trust in Augusta until she retired.
Meanwhile, Mike Glenn became concerned when he discovered that many of his Deaf friends were unable to attend a camp for young athletes. So he came up with an idea for a major, one-of-a-kind, basketball camp for Deaf kids. The Mike Glenn Basketball Camp for the Deaf was established in Georgia on July 7, 1980.
Mildred and Lois showed their support for the Mike Glenn Basketball Camp. For some time they advocated for underprivileged deaf youth to be able to attend the free summer camp in Decatur, Georgia.
In January 2017, Lois Smiley flew from California to visit for a week in Georgia with her close friend Mildred, who was ill. Mildred was turning 70 years old on what would be her last birthday the next month. Lois gave her an early 70th birthday cake and they shared stories and fond memories of their good times at Black GSD.
Lois was later quoted saying, “Mildred was the champion of all sports. If she were in the later era where she can participate professionally in advanced sports, she would have won the championship in almost all fields of sports!”
Mildred passed away on April 6, 2017, leaving behind one sister, two sons, four nieces and a granddaughter. She is buried at the Southview Cemetery in Augusta.