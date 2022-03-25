It was just a tiny tenant house that sat up off a country road. It was plain and hadn’t been lived in for a long time. Something about it drew me to it.
Maybe it was the huge cedar tree across the dirt driveway or the old barn across the road. I had always wanted to live in the country. The road was bordered by pastures full of cattle, a small lake cut in two by the road, and rolling hills. It was perfect.
My husband knew the house. It was down the road from where his mother lived in the big house. I had no qualms about my mother-in-law living close by. I loved her, although sometimes I didn’t as much as other times. I’m sure she felt the same way about me. We were good at working things out.
We bought the house and lived at Mother’s house while it was being remodeled. A bathroom and laundry room were added and a cute little redwood porch with a porch swing finished it out. It had a living room, tiny kitchen, and two bedrooms, along with the bathroom and laundry room. We had to have a well dug for running water and that was it. A little later, we added gravel to the driveway.
Before too long, we moved into our little house and settled in. Because the Coosawattee River was just down the road, our summers were spent tubing with friends. What glorious times we had. After putting in at Owens Bridge, we’d float down to Evelyn’s Eden. Afterward we’d get out at the River Bridge, secure our tubes and rafts and head up to our little house.
We’d sit on our porch and talk, laugh, tell stories, make some music sometimes, and just be. It was a special time as Bill and I moved forward in our marriage surrounded by family and friends.
We wanted a family, but it took a while. When our daughter was born, our life changed forever. We had two more children and quite frankly, our adorable little house became somewhat cramped.
We weren’t rolling in money back then. Times could get difficult. Bill’s PTSD reared its ugly head, and we didn’t know what the heck it was. We both knew something wasn’t right. It took 30 years of never giving up to finally find out what his problems were, and they were finally addressed by the VA.
In the meantime, the children started growing and needing space. When I became pregnant with our fourth and final child, Bill decided to build a house onto our little house by himself. And he did.
It was during this time that life became more interesting and maybe a little bizarre.
The addition was two stories with two bedrooms and a bathroom. There was a landing area with no railing and Bill and I learned why the bottoms used to collapse out of our couches. Our two older boys and their cousins, maybe a friend or two, would jump from the deck above onto the couches. We put an immediate stop to that. We also had an upstairs back door that opened to a 20-foot drop. It was called “The door to nowhere.”
Bill wanted us to be safe from tornadoes so every spring he would start digging a storm shelter. It was never finished, and our friend would call every spring to remind Bill it was hole-digging time. He finally had a basement dug of sorts, but it never got finished.
The basement would sometimes fill with rainwater to the top, and one morning I heard the awfullest racket. When I went to investigate, a mallard duck was swimming around and its quacking was reverberating off the basement walls. That basement is covered now. The duck left. Who has ever had a duck in their basement?
In the ensuing years, much has been added to the tiny house and yard. We got central heat and air installed. A satellite dish brought us into the modern age in the ’90s and, in 2013, we had the inside of the house totally gutted and renovated. An apartment was added on for my mother. The “door to nowhere” had a deck added to it. We also had a front porch added and sky deck built.
We also had a pool installed some 16 years ago. Has it been that long? We recently went on city water. The old well was not good anymore. I can use my icemaker for the first time ever. And although our big cedar tree has been gone several years, our driveway is paved.
I’ve loved the changes in the past 50 years, but I sometimes miss our sweet little house that started it all.