The Primary Building, built on the Fannin Campus in 1937, housed the Georgia School for the Deaf elementary school, dormitories, and cafeteria. It was a fixture in pictures over the years. Together, the photographs tell stories of a typical Deaf school experience and exemplify how Deaf school buildings become important landmarks in Deaf communities.
Every year, we took traditional class pictures on the front steps with the prominent red doors. The red doors signified love to me. GSD became my second home and second family.
One of my favorite pictures was taken in my first classroom in 1975. My sister, Camille; cousin Tara; late classmate Tony Smith; and I are celebrating Tony’s birthday. My mother and Suzanne (Caple) Vann Smith, an aide, are standing in the back. Mom took Camille and Tara out of school for GSD events because we were so close.
Many students met in the Primary Building, became sweethearts, and married after graduating. For example, The School Helper, the school newsletter that ran from 1848 to 1951, published a picture of Martha Smith and Joseph A. Spurlin Jr. posing as class masters. They celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary, but have been together since that picture in elementary school, over 70 years.
A cute picture of 5-year-old Tina (Blaxton) Phillips standing next to her parents’ 1970s car, hanging clothes from her arm behind her back, embodies the simultaneous joy and sadness of leaving one family for another that young dorm students became accustomed to experiencing.
One picture captured boys lined up — with two boys selected by houseparent Bill Penny standing in the back, ready to quickly walk to the front with their arms and fists outstretched, brushing by each boy’s shoulder to ensure the line was perfectly straight.
Mom often hired professionals to photograph GSD events. In one patriotic picture, we commemorated the 200th birthday of the U.S. with red, white and blue cups during a Christmas event.
Dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Connor Dillard, a GSD graduate and vocational teacher, and Joy Gibson, GSD librarian, visited classrooms, inquiring if students were bad or good. Guess which list had my name? Then, everyone took pictures in front of a real Christmas tree decorated with colorful paper chains made by students.
GSD teachers Kathleen (Russell) Cantrell Setzer and Wilann Powers found a dollhouse among other relics in the attic. The late photographer Alton Holman, a 1948 GSD alumnus, published a picture of Kathleen’s daughter and GSD alumnus Kristine (Cantrell) Hall and me admiring the dollhouse in The School Helper.
In 2020, a 1966 GSD alumnus, Diane (Rogers) Smith, showed me a 1955 picture of Sandra (Loftin) Evers, a 1967 GSD alumnus, and her standing behind the Primary Building. Soon afterward, we recreated the picture. What a 65-year difference! We showed the “then and now” pictures at Sandra’s funeral in February 2021.
Micki Gaines still proudly displays a 1960s picture of 20 Primary Building teachers in her home. Many maintain strong ties to Deaf schools long after leaving and cherish things from those days.
Alton gifted me an autographed 1949 picture of the Primary Building after graduation. GSD reorganized building purposes several times before the Fannin Campus closed in 1984, moving students around as a result. The closure and changes deeply impacted us. The Primary Building was taken from us.
After GSD moved to the current campus, the state sold the building to a private owner without consulting alumni. The building now stands abandoned with a gaping hole in the roof and extensive damage.
Numerous Deaf schools dotted the U.S., but are dwindling. When Deaf schools close, they seem to be wiped from memory. Cedar Valley Academy, the first GSD, operated in Cedartown from 1835 to 1845. The segregated GSD campus operated from 1882 to 1975. It is difficult to find information on both now.
I am raising funds to hopefully purchase the Primary Building and undertake extensive renovations. The building would include a community room. I want to open a National Deaf School Museum. A large space with more than 50 TVs, one for each state and territory, would display Deaf people sharing histories and stories about Deaf schools in American Sign Language. Red velvet seating, a hallmark of ASL Rose, would be incorporated into the design. Deaf schools must not be forgotten.