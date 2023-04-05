I was researching when something caught my eye. A newspaper article from The Atlanta Constitution on Jan. 22, 1941, announced the death of Bill McCanless, a Scout leader and the first Eagle Scout in Cherokee County, Georgia. He was honored by naming a mountain camp after him. What did Bill do to deserve such recognition? He was not only mentioned in that article, but also in many others across the U.S.
William Jesse “Bill” McCanless was a remarkable Deaf Scoutmaster who achieved a lot in his short life. He was born in 1903 in Canton, Georgia, to Eugene and Hettie McCanless. He had a hearing brother, Eugene, and a Deaf sister, Katherine, who passed away at the age 20. The Deaf siblings did not attend school when they were little. It is most likely that the parents hired a private tutor for them.
Bill was mentioned as one of the Red Cross members providing help with humanitarian work at North Carolina School for the Deaf, as reported by the News-Herald newspaper in Morganton, N.C., in November 1919.
His family sent him, at age 18, to Maryland School for the Deaf n Frederick in 1921. Bill did well at MSD and joined in the cadet military training as a cadet quartermaster. He also participated in Scouting activities.
Bill graduated from the High Class of MSD in 1925 with two classmates. His father donated a marble pedestal in gratitude. Bill gave 32 books to the school library. He passed the entrance exams for Gallaudet University, but his health issues prevented him from attending. He worked instead at MSD as a boys dorm assistant director.
On Oct. 12, 1926, MSD hired Bill as an assistant Scoutmaster to train the young Scouts for the contest. He also organized new troops there. Bill was the first MSD graduate to become an Eagle Scout in 1929.
In 1933, Bill attended the fourth World Scout Jamboree in Godollo, Hungary, the same year Franklin D. Roosevelt became U.S. President. Roosevelt was also the “honorary president” of the Boy Scouts of America during the Jamboree.
Bill attended the first National Jamboree in Washington, DC, in 1937, earned the Palm Award and became one of the two deaf Scoutmaster’s Key recipients. In the same year he received a teacher’s certificate at the Convention of American Instructors of the Deaf in New York.
The next year Bill was hired by Georgia School for the Deaf as a Scoutmaster and a teacher. He helped establish two new troops, one for GSD students and another for the hearing boys in Cave Spring.
A special publication, “Centennial Celebration: One Hundred Years of Education for the Deaf in Georgia, 1848-1948,” noted that Bill’s skill in teaching craft and shop work to young Deaf boys inspired a permanent vocational department for the school.
Bill earned the Lewis H. Beck Award in 1940 for his service with the Scouts. His family from Canton funded a Scout Hut on Muriel Street for Troop 241 in a park, fulfilling his lifelong dream for a “home” for the Scouts. Bill also had a camp named after him near Winfield Scott Lake.
Sadly, Bill died at 37 and was mourned by Deaf communities and Boy Scouts in Maryland and Georgia. His brother Edgar also died young, at 56. Their bereaved parents outlived them for many years before dying peacefully in old age.
Bill is buried in the McCanless family plot at the Riverview Cemetery in Canton. His sister and parents rest there, but his brother is buried in a different cemetery.
Shortly afterwards, Bill’s family funded another Scout Hut — at GSD on the former Fannin Campus, in the woods, with the McCanless plaque hanging inside. It was used by the Boy Scouts for many years, into the late 1980s. The hut and the plaque are now gone.
The first Scout Hut, in McCanless Park in Canton, was renovated by Boy Scout troops in 2014 with the assistance of the Cherokee County Historical Society. The Hut still stands today.
The late Myra Dillard, a GSD alumna, said Bill’s name sign was similar to the sign for “WATER” in American Sign Language. Her husband, Connor, was one of the Scouts under Bill’s leadership.
His legacy lives on through the historical landmarks that are preserved in Canton, Cave Spring and other places. We honor Bill McCanless for his contributions to the Deaf community and the Scouting movement, and hopefully for generations to come.