Population 152. That’s what Cusseta, Chambers County, Alabama, shows. And I thought Cave Spring was small! What’s so important about Cusseta, you may ask. A notable Deaf person lived there from 1836 until his death in 1849. This was before the town became incorporated.
There I was, walking through the Cusseta Community Cemetery, looking for a name. An isolated, raised casket-like cement box with elaborate engraved details awaited me. It belongs to one of the only four documented students from the U.S. who were educated at the Paris Deaf School in France.
Marcus Aurelius Flournoy was from an affluent family in Hancock County, Georgia. The eldest child, he had a Deaf brother who was 13 years younger, John J. Flournoy. The Flournoy family was prominent in the South. John founded Georgia School for the Deaf in 1833. Members of the Flournoy family, including John, were involved in politics and ran for office several times. Marcus would remain politically active, even after moving to Chambers County.
Marcus must have witnessed the amazing, formal banquets where Deaf leaders gathered to honor and celebrate the late founder of the Paris Deaf school, Charles-Michel de l’Epee, and held intellectual, political discussions. Many newspaper journalists attended and were in awe of the Deaf leaders. This must have instilled a sense of normalcy in being Deaf for Marcus. The U.S. had not yet caught up with France; a permanent, public Deaf school was yet to be established.
After his return from Paris, Marcus then became one of the first students at Braidwood Academy, also known as the Cobb School, in Virginia. Run by the Braidwood family, the academy was one of the many short-lived Deaf schools in the U.S. British Sign Language was spoken at this school. In the early days, there were multiple signed languages in use at Deaf schools. Marcus obviously knew at least two signed languages, probably more.
Finally, American School for the Deaf opened in Hartford, Connecticut in 1817 as the nation’s first permanent public Deaf school. Marcus would apply for admission. Oddly, he received three rejection letters. However, Marcus’s brother, John, would attend. Today, the school does not have records of the Flournoy brothers. We rely on information in newspapers and letters.
He must have sought ways to push for the betterment of the U.S. Deaf community. For sure, Marcus influenced his younger Deaf brother, John. Marcus most likely taught John to speak in signed languages when John was young. John would propose, push for, and influence lawmakers to establish a Deaf School in Georgia. John’s name is now memorialized on the historical marker standing in front of Cave Spring City Hall, formerly the first state-governed building built for Georgia School for the Deaf, Fannin Hall. The marker was erected 123 years after the fact.
Before moving to Chambers County, Marcus was widowed. After settling there, he was widowed again and then married a third time. Marcus had 10 children: 8 sons and 2 daughters. One of his children is named after him with a different middle name, Adam. He owned 1,280 acres, a sizable property at the time.
In his lengthy will, Marcus showed that he valued education and encouraged his family members to get the best education possible. Most likely, his children went to schools when they were young. Several graduated from the University of Georgia. A few studied to become attorneys. One became a priest. Some of his male children served in the Civil War, two of whom were killed. His oldest daughter married a doctor.
The Deaf world is a small one. Marcus’s grandmother’s last name was Pryor and her birthplace was Goochland County, Virginia, the same area where the Bolling family hired members of the renowned Braidwood family to teach their Deaf children. Pryor… I wonder if there is a relationship to the Deaf Priors of Cedar Valley Academy, the first Georgia School for the Deaf, in Cedartown, Georgia. Their family name was once spelled Pryor. Moreover, there is a mention of Marcus in a letter written by William Albert Bolling, one of the two children for which Braidwood Academy opened. They probably were friends.
Very little is mentioned of Marcus. There is a historic marker in town with a story about the sheriff shooting the infamous outlaw, Billy the Kid, who was born near Cusseta. What about Marcus being a prominent figure who owned a large tract of property, contributed heavily to the church and to the community, being educated in Paris, and being a pioneer in Deaf education?
He was one of the most brilliant multilingual Deaf men in these early days who witnessed the historic connections of the early days of Deaf education between Paris and the United States. There should be a historical marker including this information.