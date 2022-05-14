We’ve received a number of messages over the last few weeks asking about our current safety. As I write this, wildfires rage all over the state, and if flames aren’t enough, the current state of the air we breathe is problematical.
A couple of weeks ago, Easter weekend to be precise, I was driving back from a service in north Albuquerque that used me as a singer when I beheld a huge column of smoke to the south. I immediately thought that a jet had crashed at the Sunport, but as I passed it, the huge plume was further south. I worried first about Isleta Pueblo with its heavily forested acreage, and then I worried more about my own home.
The fire was located on both sides of the Rio Grande in a woodland strip we call The Bosque. The fire raged about 2 miles or so from our house and even closer to the campus of University of New Mexico-Valencia where my wife is dean.
Expert Navajo firefighters and tactical air support was called in. It took a couple of days to defeat the fire and the devastation was horrible to look upon.
At the same time, the town of Ruidoso several hours south of me was under attack and had to be evacuated. Many homes were lost, and the mountain range down there was burned low.
Now several weeks out, there are several big fires throughout the state. One of my favorite New Mexico cities, Las Vegas, is threatened.
As I look out my front windows, the Manzano Mountains are sitting in a great smoky haze from north to south. Folks with any respiratory issues are urged to stay inside by the authorities.
Yesterday I had a coffee appointment with a young filmmaker in Albuquerque. I returned south mid-morning, and took my usual two-lane road through Isleta Pueblo toward my home.
There is a high point in Isleta, a bridge over the railway, where one can have an unobstructed view from the middle of the pueblo all the way to the Manzano Mountains. I always look over there and admire the dramatic mountain vista.
Something was different, however.
I’m guessing around 15 to 20 miles away, there appeared to be a column of smoke at the base of the mountains. I slowed. Was it fire or a farmer working dust up in an alfalfa field? Wisps of grey smoke appeared to swirl and then head north in the prevailing winds.
It’s pretty desolate over there. Perhaps a few homesteads, maybe a handful of reclusive Native Americans, or empty Forest Service land.
I was quickly off the bridge and down in the river valley where I live. I pondered and pondered. Should I call? Who should I call? They are already so busy. Would I sound like a crackpot?
When I arrived at home minutes later, I went to the computer and found the number for the closest ranger station.
Connie answered the phone, and she was completely professional. She asked questions about what did I see, what colors the smoke and dust were, did it appear to be moving, and more. She took some personal information from me, and when I semi-apologized for bothering them, she expressed appreciation for caring enough to call. She asked if I would mind if someone else called me.
Ten minutes later a Forest Ranger called and asked even more pointed questions about what I saw and where I saw it. He too was calm, professional, and extremely thorough. Fire fighting is serious business in New Mexico.
He informed me that he had a fire lookout stationed at the top of the Manzano Mountains and he would contact her by radio and see if she could spot anything.
Can you imagine? All alone, male or female, on top of a desolate mountain, well, desolate if you don’t count the bears and rattlesnakes, and only armed with a walking stick and a pair of binoculars.
The ranger also indicated that there were colleagues in the valley below who were firewatchers, and he would reach out to them.
He thanked me for calling and told me that it was no problem at all for citizens to report issues as they find them.
I don’t know how this unfolded. I hope it wasn’t a fire, but agricultural in nature. The air is thick with particulate matter this morning, and this thickness is spread all over the state.
I feel pretty safe here at Ranchero Musselwhite. We do have our local fire department at hand, and there are plenty of roads in and out of our community should we have to evacuate.
Folks talk about preparing “go bags” of important stuff if one has to make a hasty departure.
It is not ironic to note that New Mexico was the home to the most famous fire-fighting icon of all, Smokey Bear. It’s not Smokey the Bear, mind you, but enough of that.
Keep us in mind out here, and pray for those fire-whipping winds to die down and soon.