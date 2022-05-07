Juliet pined for the chance to rename Romeo, noting that “A rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” After all, it was simply the family names that kept them apart, so what was the big deal?
Potato, potahto, right?
Of course at the time, there weren’t nearly as many possibilities for the naming of a rose as there are today, so she might have chosen a different analogy for these modern times, or maybe it is even more appropriate.
In Latin terms, roses fall under the genus Rosa, family Rosaceae (don’t be red in the face if you confuse it with rosacea, the common skin condition) and the order Rosales.
Rosales contains 7,700 species and Wikipedia tells us that “Well-known members of Rosales include: roses, strawberries, blackberries and raspberries, apples and pears, plums, peaches and apricots, almonds, rowan and hawthorn, jujube, elms, banyans, figs, mulberries, breadfruit, nettles, hops, and cannabis.” I learn something new every day. Given the challenge, I would have pegged cannabis as the one that doesn’t belong.
If you visit the website of Jackson & Perkins, one of the top sellers of roses in the U.S., they won’t even tell you how many different varieties there are, but there is an extensive guide to the different types. Too many to name is the best I’ll do here.
If the climbing roses don’t fit your needs, perhaps a grandiflora or hybrid tea is more your style. Juliet would have been in pure heaven.
One of the many things we are going to miss about the area of Virginia that our parents have called home for the last 18 years is a fantastic plant nursery called Indoor Farms Greenhouses. We visit it every spring and drool over the beautiful selection.
I have called it the Disney World of plants, and about ¼ of their 27,000 square feet of growing space is dedicated to an overwhelming selection of roses.
While I always admire roses in someone else’s yard, they have never been my plant of choice for my own. They seem too finicky and require a great deal more maintenance than I am willing to commit to. Besides, my yard is very shady and wouldn’t really be a good spot for them, anyway.
My sister, Jennifer, got the green thumb of the family and has a large rolling yard that offers her all the space in the world to nurse her obsession with hydrangeas, roses and many other blooming plants.
When we were in Virginia a couple of weeks ago, we each made a stop at Indoor Farms and wished for the excuse to buy them out, but restricted ourselves to a few things each.
Jennifer has a tradition of picking a new rose bush for her yard each year, and this may have been the best year yet, as she stumbled upon a beautiful yellow rose named “Edith’s Darling.”
I know this means nothing to you, but we were both so excited because that is our mom’s mother’s name, and she loved yellow roses! It felt like a sign from God, and I had to work hard to resist getting one for my own yard — but I may give in on our last trip up next week.
Mama Edith, as we called her, was more of a vegetable gardener but she did have roses in the yard, and I know she would love knowing there is a yellow one that bears her name.
We only got to enjoy Mama Edith for a short time, sadly. She passed away suddenly at about the age I am now, dropping with a massive heart attack as she walked back from the mailbox. Their neighbor was a nurse and came running out to do CPR, but it was too late.
I was only 6 years old but I remember how hard Mom cried when she got the call. All I knew to do was sit beside her and hold her hand. My own grief wasn’t fully formed just yet as I tried to take it all in. Jennifer, just 2, had no idea what was up and I am sorry that she has little memory of the woman who loved us so and always sent us home with care packages of nuts and oranges and peppermint candies each time we visited.
We had a few rose bushes in our childhood yard, but most memorable for me were the red and white vining roses that grew on the fence out back.
There is an old fashioned tradition that on Mother’s Day you wear a red flower if your mother is alive or a white flower if your mother has passed. Each May as I helped Mom pick our roses for church on Mother’s Day Sunday, I sure felt lucky to be wearing a red one while she had to choose a white one for herself.
I have never felt as fortunate for that red rose as I do this year. Our sweet momma has had quite an upheaval in the last few months and she has come through it with grace and strength that I can hardly imagine.
I hope so dearly for you that you are sporting a red rose this weekend as we celebrate our moms. They are each beautiful and worthy of our gratitude, because few of us deserve the love and nurturing they have poured into raising us.
A rose by any other name might smell as sweet, but there’s only one variety that is your momma, and that will forever be your most valued one. Enjoy celebrating the moms in your life this weekend; they most definitely have earned every bit of your love and regard.