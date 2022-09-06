I began my teaching career in the Rome City Schools system in the fall of 1957 against the backdrop of the landmark ruling of Brown vs Board of Education in 1954 -- and on the brink of the turbulent '60s generated primarily by the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955 and the untimely death of Emmett Till in 1955 as well.
Our community was not spared from the unrest being felt throughout the nation. Many students at the all-Black high school where I taught engaged themselves in student sit- ins here in Rome. However peaceful these acts were, many were jailed for their efforts -- efforts for which many of our teachers were blamed for having organized these behind closed doors -- and teaching jobs were threatened. Of course, this is another chapter.
Having just completed 4 years of college, I was filled with excited expectancy. My parents had sacrificed to see that my siblings and I received a better education than they. Their thing was “We want our children to do better than we did.”
In 1988, after 31 years of teaching, I retired. During those 31 years, I served under 5 different superintendents, all white males with the exception of one African-American male who served briefly as an interim superintendent.
Never in those 31 years did I hear anyone of my race deciding to “jump ship” because of the transition from one superintendent to another. Surely, there was much grumbling from time to time, much grumbling, not because of one’s race, but rather because of some of their policies. Jumping ship was not a thing to be even entertained. But, this is America and one has a choice to do whatever he or she feels is best.
In a recent Rome News-Tribune article, I read with questioning concern some of the responses given in anonymity in a survey given to Rome City Schools teachers prior to the naming of a finalist for superintendent. A small sampling of responses given in reference to Dr. Eric Holland was: fearful of retaliation and retribution; disrespect for teachers; poor leadership; inconsistencies in areas of discipline and procedures and dictatorship, just to name a few.
My question: “What is the real reason for such responses?" Then there were other allegations as well. Thanks to Board Chair Jill Fisher and the Rome City Schools Board of Education for seriously considering these concerns but, according to Ms. Fisher, these complaints/ allegations were “unfounded."
Rome, we are better than this. And, we have the opportunity to do even better in the days to come.
Our children have been placed at a great disadvantage these past two years. According to a recent national report, children throughout our country have suffered tremendously in academics, particularly in the areas of math and reading scores. Our children need us more today than ever before.
In the words of the late Rome City Commissioner Napoleon Fielder, “Working Together Works.”
Let us pull together as a community, particularly in the field of education, to make certain that we provide for our precious children the very best education possible. We can do this if only we work together for a common cause. Let us get on with the business of educating our children. Our children deserve nothing less.