To see one of the strongest women you know lying on a hospital bed in Rome hooked up to dozens of tubes and wires is a terrifying sight.
Many of you might remember a name that’s popped up in my columns from time to time — Kook. She and her sister Neeve are the reason I write about Esom Hill and Cedartown and Rockmart.
Kook is Leslei Lott Adams and, as I write this, she’s in the hospital fighting for her life. She and her family need prayers.
In previous columns I’ve written that after the family got too big to gather at Pawpaw’s house in Esom Hill for Christmas and Easter and Thanksgiving, those gatherings needed a new home. Since Neeve and Kook are the family leaders and they both live in Rockmart, that’s been the place we go for all big family functions.
Kook and Neeve (who live minutes apart) used to fight over who would host the family get-togethers. For a couple years Kook won on the idea that since she had “the big table,” she could easily seat more people in the same room.
The Big Table was just that, a very long table that I imagine could seat about 16 or so. And Kook was so proud of it.
She was proud of it not because she had a large table in her dining room. She was proud of it because it could hold all the people she loves, all in one place.
That’s just her way. She wants everyone to feel included and she wants everyone to feel loved and taken care of.
No matter your circumstance, your past, your present, your politics, your religion, Kook will open your arms to you if it’s arms you need. She’ll open her home to you if that’s what you need. She’ll cut up and talk smack with you if that’s what you need. And, yes, she’ll cuss at you a little bit if that’s what you need.
All the years I’ve known her, Kook has taken care of me as if she was my mother. She checks up on me, offers me everything she has and I have never ever left her house without her sending me home with leftovers ‘cause she knows I don’t cook and is worried that I wouldn’t have good food to eat if left to my own devices.
And it’s not just me. Kook has been a nurturing and loving mother, friend and sister to dozens and dozens of people. Her immediate family — husband David, daughters Lindsey and Logan and son Dustin, and two little grandsons she adores — have had to share her love and affection with so many others. But there was always enough to go around.
Kook’s heart is big as they come.
Her other passion is animal welfare. And she’s devoted to that... to a fault.
There’s not a stray or injured animal Kook doesn’t want to take in and nurse back to health. And Lord knows she has. Her house seems like a menagerie at times, with animals of all shapes, sizes and ages wandering around living their best life because they needed a home and Kook had a home to give.
She can’t stand to see an animal neglected or abused or in distress. It’s not in her nature to look the other way when others might. It’s not in her nature to not say or do something to help.
Even she will admit that her passion for animal welfare is so strong that she’s been known to get on the Polk County Vent page and let folks know when they’re not doing right by their animals. She is an unapologetic champion for responsible pet ownership. And we support her 100%.
She’s retired now from the Polk School District. She’s been an educator for more than 30 years. So it’s not an overstatement to say she’s helped to impact the lives of probably thousands.
And on Monday morning as she lay in that hospital bed sleeping, with tubes and wires and monitors all around her frail, pale body, it was hard for me to reconcile the woman in front of me with the strong, vibrant, energetic, loud, hilarious, sassy, strong-willed Kook I’ve known for so many years.
If you believe in the power of prayer, then the family would be much obliged if you’d spare a prayer for Kook. I don’t know what we would do without her laughter and her wit, her nurturing and loving ways and of course her contributions to family meals. Depending on the occasion, she usually brings salt pork (streak-o-lean), or slaw or a breakfast casserole.
And Lord knows that animals all over Polk County and beyond would be in a terrible bind if Kook wasn’t around to be their biggest activist or to take them in when no one else will.
It all comes back back to one thing I always think about when I think about Kook — The Big Table.
She IS the big table personified.
Everyone’s welcome. Everyone’s family. Everyone’s loved. Everyone goes home with leftovers.
I don’t care who you are. Even if no one else welcomes you in. Even if you think you have nowhere else to go. You’ve got a place at the big table.
Kook says so.