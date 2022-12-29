It was Christmas Eve in the early ’80s. I was making Christmas cookies while our three older children were helping decorate them as our youngest, still a toddler, was playing in a bucket. The wind was blowing fiercely outside, and the air was getting colder by the minute.
We lived — and still do live — out in the country. We had a well. No city water was out our way at that time. When it got cold, it was a given that water was left running from the sink faucets everywhere.
That Christmas Eve, I had an ominous feeling that no matter how many sink faucets were spouting water, it wouldn’t matter. The temperature plummeted to minus four degrees and the water slowly but surely came out of the faucets... until it just stopped.
Here we were on Christmas Eve with no water and four youngsters. Our well was frozen in the well house.
In truth, I had to hide a few tears. It seemed a bit overwhelming but, then again, my pioneer spirit kicked in and it was Christmas Eve with four kids waiting for Santa. It didn’t matter that we had no water. We had family down the road and we knew they’d help us until the water came back on.
And when it did, every pipe in the house burst. They had just been replaced while Bill was building a house onto our little tenant house.
Here’s the thing. I had to choose whether to wring my hands and lament the happenings or make the best of it and move forward. This is what I did. Heck, I washed clothes in the bathtub and the dishes too. No, I didn’t wash the kids in the bathtub with the dishes, or even the dirty clothes, but they got bathed. And while all the water calamity was going on, we heated our water on the stove.
Throughout the years, this pioneer spirit has come in handy.
We heated the main part of our home while the kids were growing up and beyond with a Grandpa Fisher Bear wood burning stove. It was such wonderful heat. The rest of the house had some supplemental heat, but I was cautious with it. In the winter, our kids would get up and run to the warmth of the great room where Bill or I had stoked up the woodstove so it would be warm for them. They never complained, although I had to warn them not to get too close. That stove got hot!
Back in the Blizzard of ’93, that woodstove was a lifesaver. Those who lived in this area back then know what it was like. We had 2 to 3 feet of snow with almost whiteout conditions. We could hear trees snapping in the fierce winds and had thunder snow. The power went out.
Our pioneer spirit kicked in again. That trusty Fisher Bear not only kept us toasty warm, but also served as a marvelous cook stove. I had soup bubbling out of a cast iron pot and cooked the best steak I ever ate out of an iron skillet on the stove. Bacon came out nice and crispy and scrambled eggs were perfect. In the scheme of things, we got back our power pretty quickly. Bill’s old Flexible Flyer sled got quite a workout. What fun we had!
This past week, right before Christmas, a deep freeze set in — something we hadn’t experienced in many years. It was frigid and we no longer had our beloved woodstove. I had developed an allergy to wood smoke and hauling wood got too much for the both of us. Our children had left home for college and had lives of their own and we got older.
Make no mistake, though, we still had that pioneer spirit.
We didn’t have the well anymore. Earlier in the year, we tapped onto city water. When the meteorologists started warning about dangerously low temperatures and high wind warnings with power outages, I told Bill we could build a fire on our old, cracked tile floors if needed, to stay warm and cook our meals. Just kidding. We wouldn’t do that, but we had a way to build a fire outside.
Our kids worried about us, though. We were fine even with the blackouts. We did miss that old Grandpa Fisher Bear.
Heath, our oldest son, was talking about how every Christmas morning he and his siblings had to wait for us to get the woodstove going to heat up the room and our coffee had to be made before Christmas presents could be distributed. Ah, childhood memories.
All our kids have a pioneer spirit. I think it’s a good thing to have.
I hope everyone had a wonderfully warm Christmas.