I spent a harrowing night near the Atlanta airport recently and I feel that readers might like to know about the roller coaster of emotions I experienced in just one night.
First of all, what I’m about to tell you is 100% my fault.
I was flying from Atlanta to Houston last week and my flight was scheduled for 5 p.m. I thought I could leave Rome at around 2 p.m. and that would give me enough time to get there, get through security and make my flight.
Unfortunately for me I hit every single red light in Hiram and Dallas on the way to the airport, which slowed me down, plus there was a lot of traffic. Needless to say, I was running really close to the time I needed to be at the airport.
However, when I went to check in at the airline counter, I was told that it was too late to check my luggage. I still had time to get through security, she said, AND even get on the plane. But my luggage couldn’t be checked and it was too big to carry on the flight.
So I asked if I could get on the flight and have my bag sent in the morning and she said they don’t hold bags overnight. And it was their last flight to Houston that day. The next flight would be 7 a.m. the following morning. She put me on that flight.
I had raced to the airport only to miss my flight by a few minutes. I was pretty mad at myself for not leaving Rome earlier. The next decision was, do I drive all the way back to Rome and wake up in time to get to the airport at 7 a.m. or do I just stay at a nearby hotel so I’d be closer?
I decided to go the hotel route.
Now if I haven’t mentioned this before, I can’t afford some fancy-schmancy 5-star hotel even for one night. I can’t even afford a 4-star hotel. As I searched for hotel rooms near the airport my heart sank more and more.
I finally found something in my price range and I don’t suppose I can put the name of the hotel in here but I can say that it sure didn’t have “Four Seasons” in the name.
I called my buddy Blake and told him what had happened and he looked up the hotel online and looked at photos. He said “that doesn’t look bad at all. The pictures look pretty nice for a budget hotel.”
He was wrong.
This place looked like the kind of hotel you see in a movie where the main character has a fall from grace and is relegated to stay in the dingiest, sketchiest hotel in the city where he or she learns humility and the resilience of the human spirit.
As I pull into the parking lot I see two ... I’m gonna use the word “companions,” injecting what I hope was the coronavirus vaccine into each other’s forearms. Broad daylight.
I go inside to check in and, if it’s possible after the parking lot scene, I was even more disappointed. A rolled up towel was jammed between the front doors to keep them open. I have to say the receptionist was very nice and very professional, despite her surroundings.
After checking in I was so disappointed with my station in life that I couldn’t even go to the room yet. I needed to get away from there. Maybe food would make me feel better. So I drove as far away from the airport as I could get and was so happy to find a shopping center with a Target and a Panda Express. The food did my heart good.
But by this time it was dark and I had to get to bed because I had to be up early to catch my flight.
The first thing I noticed was that the hallway leading to the rooms wasn’t carpeted. I don’t think I’ve been in a hotel where the hallway wasn’t carpeted. My room was orderly but no one would say it was a “nice” hotel room. The floor of the room wasn’t carpeted either. For some reason that was very unsettling.
I tried to go to sleep but several things kept me awake ...
1. The sound in the room above me was definitely someone dragging a body across the floor.
2. If I fell asleep someone was going to break into the room and harvest my organs for sale on the black market.
3. Was I going to oversleep and miss my early flight?
4. Back to the harvesting organs thing. Which of my organs are more valuable? Would someone just take one kidney or would they want both? Would they want my liver, too? I think your liver grows back. Don’t take my word on that.
5. Why wasn’t there carpeting on the floor?
As you can imagine, I didn’t sleep a wink. It was a terrible night. I was thankful for an early flight so I could get out of that hotel as soon as possible. I learned a very important lesson from this experience that I’d like to impart.
Whatever time you think is enough to get to the airport, get through security and get to your gate, add an hour to that. It’s better to be really early than to be stuck in a cheap motel praying someone doesn’t steal your kidneys.