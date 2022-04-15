I met my first computer back some 30 years ago, when I left education and took a job in advertising for the other newspaper in our little town. In truth, I was terrified of it. Computers, to me, were some foreign entities that were more than an electronic typewriter. Electronic typewriters were almost foreign to me.
I was not a good typist, but I knew that in order to hand in decently written and neat term papers in college, I’d have to learn. This was the mid-60s and we students were moving into the modern world. My teacher was not happy that my mission in life was not to be a secretary. She didn’t understand why I would take typing. Even when I explained that I wanted to type my college papers, she was skeptical.
I hated typing class. I dreaded it. I wanted to literally destroy that metronome the typing teacher insisted on using. She badgered me because I was too slow. I could not keep up. She even hinted that I may need to go to another class. I would not let my lack of prowess with the typewriter cause me to quit. Being a quitter was not in my vocabulary.
Getting through that class being able to type 40 words a minute was a great victory for me, even if I did get a D. It was the lowest grade I ever got in high school, and it wasn’t even part of my academic college curriculum. No matter. My mom and dad got me a little portable Royal typewriter for college at a secondhand store.
That little typewriter was my saving grace so many times while I made my way through college. I was not a great student except in the courses I enjoyed, like drama (part of my major), English (the other part of my major), Short Story Writing, Children’s Literature, American Literature, Philosophy — yes, I loved Philosophy. Go figure.
Since I went to a liberal arts college, I had to take courses like Botany, Zoology, New Math (Gad!!! Who thought up that concept?). And term papers!! I hated doing term or research papers. Yes, it was writing, which I loved. But I hated all that other stuff that went with it — like having to make sure all the footnotes were in the right order, or that the title page was correct. It just seemed like such a waste of time to me. When I taught English, I really hated grading term papers, but I loved reading essays. You haven’t lived until you’ve learned what a 15-year-old thinks about real love.
Then I met my first computer. I think I named it Fred. I like to name inanimate objects. It was a Macintosh, I think, and it was like a whole new world was open to me. I wasn’t in advertising very long. Soon, I was writing feature stories, interviewing people, and writing a weekly column. It was the most fun job I ever had. I remember when my managing editor called me and said I needed to get to the police station. I did and was amazed to see stacks of money held together with rubber bands in the side panels, under seats and everywhere in a little car. The car was transporting money from the sale of drugs. It was almost a million dollars.
When I wrote stories or my column, my fingers would fly on the keyboard. If I made a mistake, I could backspace, the letters would disappear, and I could type the correction. It was like having an epiphany. I didn’t need white-out anymore. When I used a typewriter, I had to be careful not to get high on that awful smelling stuff. It always reminded me of the time I had to have surgery when I was a little kid and they put me out with ether. Yuck.
Nonetheless, computers back then were not always perfect. I didn’t know about saving my writing every few paragraphs. One time I had five front page stories written. You guessed it. The power went out for maybe two or three seconds. All was lost into cyberspace. I was not a happy camper. After that incident, people at the paper started calling me Murphy Brown. The words that came out of my mouth were not fittin’ for man nor beast to hear. At the time, I didn’t care. Now, well, I’m a bit more mature … mostly. I kind of liked being called Murphy Brown, though.
When the paper folded, the young managing editor went on to work in law enforcement in LA (Lower Alabama) and I went back into education.
I don’t know what happened to Fred, but I miss him. He started my love affair with computers.