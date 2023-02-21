I, along with Leanne Cook, was asked to emcee the upcoming Heart of the Community Awards and I’ve got some ideas I think will take the annual award show to the next level.
For those who might not be aware, the Heart of the Community Awards are given out each year to a handful of people who make a huge difference. These are folks who through their donations, activism and volunteerism support a wide range of community groups and organizations.
And every year there’s this fancy, black tie gala to celebrate the honorees.
This year it’s at Taylor Estate and guess what? They asked me and Leanne to host. I don’t know if everyone else they asked said no or if they lost a bet and were forced to ask me but I’m all about it.
Now I’ve been told REPEATEDLY that this is a dignified event at which many community leaders and captains of industry will be in attendance. I am expected to be on my best behavior so as not to tarnish the reputation of these prestigious awards.
HOWEVER... I was hoping to bring a little “razzle dazzle” to the Heart of the Community. Think awards show-meets-circus-meets-Brooks and Dunn concert.
We have a meeting with the organizers this week to go over the format. So I’ve compiled a list of ideas that I think would really make it stand out on Rome’s calendar of annual events.
1. Paparazzi. Let’s get photographers to line the red carpet as guests arrive, snapping photos of those they think the public wants to see. This will do a couple things. Firstly, it’ll get folks to try to outdo the others with their outfits. If they know their photo might be all over the blogs the next day, they’ll be more daring and fashion forward. Also, this tends to establish a hierarchy. The paparazzi will pay more attention to those guests who are more high profile. So, for example, City Manager (and my arch nemesis) Sammy Rich will realize he’s very low in Rome’s social hierarchy when the paps rush away from him to get a photo of newly arriving Aundi Lesley, the city’s Downtown Development director and media darling.
2. Go live! Let’s stream the event on TikTok and Facebook Live, with a host interviewing guests as they arrive and asking them who they’re wearing and who they’re excited to see tonight. Does County Commissioner Scotty Hancock have beef with Chamber CEO Pam Powers Smith? Let’s ask them about it.
3. Live musical performances. What if we got a local band or artist to play one song during certain intervals of the show? It’s a great way to showcase local music and it’s a nice little break from the formality of the ceremony. And it’s great water cooler conversation the next day.
4. Heckling is allowed. If you don’t agree that a particular award recipient is deserving of the honor, let’s make it acceptable to heckle them as they take the stage to receive their award.
5. Dance off. We’ll designate a portion of the show to a heated dance-off between former HOC honorees, with their actual award at stake. Jay Shell versus Mary Hardin Thornton. Christa Jackson versus Harry Brock. Monica Sheppard versus David Mathis. This would be the highlight of the evening. And someone can take bets on the outcome, bringing in additional revenue to actually pay for some of these ideas I’m suggesting.
6. 50/50 Raffle. Just like at Atlanta Braves games. We sell tickets throughout the night and at the end of the show, we draw one winner who splits the pot with the Heart of the Community Foundation.
7. Date auction. As another way to raise even more money for the foundation, why don’t we get folks up on stage and auction off a date with them. Everyone’s already looking their fantastic best and many have already had a few cocktails. That’s the perfect recipe for terrible decisions. But imagine how entertaining it would be to have Lou Dempsey auction off a date with Superior Court Judge Bryan Johnson. Yes, I know Johnson is married but it doesn’t have to be a romantic date. It can be like a golf date or playing polo or a day poring over judicial documents. I really don’t know what judges do in their spare time. But you get the point.
8. In memoriam... sort of. Hear me out. You know how the Academy Awards have that portion of the show where they play a sad song and then show photos of people in the entertainment industry who have died over the last year? Well we could show photos of Rome residents who have RECOVERED from illness and are doing really well and play a happy song and everyone would applaud and smile and it would be a real feel-good moment.
9. Pyrotechnics. Let’s have fireworks and laser displays each time someone receives their award. Make it a moment they’ll never forget. Make ‘em feel really special. A smoke machine wouldn’t be a bad idea. Perhaps we can even pump some extra applause over the sound system. Really go overboard with it.
10. Nominee tension. I know that each year a committee chooses the recipients from a list of locals who’ve been nominated. Well we only hear about the winners. What if, like other award shows, we don’t announce the winners till the night of. We invite all the nominees and a live feed shows all their faces during the announcement so we see their emotions at the exact moment a winner is announced. Sure, many will do the fake smile and politely applaud to make it APPEAR that they’re a gracious loser, but you know some folks won’t be able to hide their true feelings. Great entertainment.
I will now take these ideas to the folks who organize the Heart of the Community gala. Wish me luck.