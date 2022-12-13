People are obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies, and with good reason.
They’re inspiring and make you feel good and they’re full of love and snow and terrible acting. But the best part about Hallmark Christmas movies is that they’re so formulaic. You just KNOW, things are going to turn out great. Two seemingly completely incompatible people meet, they try their best not to fall in love, overcome some minor conflict and end up realizing they love each other as it begins to snow on Christmas day.
For a couple years now I’ve come up with Hallmark Christmas movie ideas that could be filmed here in Rome. So here are this year’s suggestions. Once again it hurts that I even have to say this but these are all completely fabricated...
1. An Extended Stay for the Holidays. A young, ambitious Chicago lawyer named Banks has been sent to Rome to finalize the paperwork for the sale of a dying mall. He’s a workaholic. Has no time for a relationship. His secretary was supposed to book him a room at the Hawthorn Suites for the 3 days he’s in town but accidentally booked him a room at a very modest Airbnb out in Texas Valley. It turns out that his host is a single mom named Noel who’s struggling to make ends meet after her husband died tragically after falling down a well. When the mall deal falls through on the first day, Banks is persuaded to stay in Rome for the duration of his trip by Noel, who needs the money desperately. With Christmas approaching, the two run errands together around town and Banks learns to appreciate the charms and slower pace of a small town. On the day he’s supposed to leave, he realizes he loves Noel and she feels the same way about him.
2. Last Stop Before Christmas. It’s Christmas Eve and our main character is rushing around frantically trying to get the final gifts on her list. She’s waited too long and she’s afraid she might not get everything on her list. And most of the stores are closed. Her final hope is the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill. Surely there are items there that would make great gifts. She gets there just before closing and the handsome manager helps her find gifts for everyone on her list. They spend hours shopping together and all the while learning about each other. By the time she’s finished they realize it’s past midnight. It’s Christmas morning. They realize the other person is THE perfect gift and spend Christmas Day falling in love.
3. The Holiday Spy. The members of two of Rome’s most prestigious civic organizations are pitted against each other during the holidays. Every year the Rome Rotary (known as the older, more dignified Rotary) and the Seven Hills Rotary (known as the younger, more fun Rotary) try to outdo each other in their holiday fundraisers. It’s so competitive that this year, Seven Hills sends a mole, a new member named Jaxson, to infiltrate the stuffy old club to see what their fundraiser theme is. But while he’s only there to get some intel, Jaxson meets Ashleigh, director of membership for Rome Rotary. She welcomes him into the club and quickly begins falling for him. And he’s falling too. But it all begins to unravel when Ashleigh finds out the real purpose for Jaxson’s membership. He tries to explain but she won’t listen. It was a lie all along. Did he even mean all the wonderful things he said? There’s a big blowup and the two part ways until the night of the rival fundraisers. Jaxson crashes the Rome Rotary event, jumps up on stage and professes his love for Ashleigh in front of everyone. They realize that the two clubs aren’t really that different and they’re both working toward the same goal. Ashleigh forgives him and they kiss. The two clubs combine forces and raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for disabled hamsters in Floyd County.
4. The Yuletide Matchmaker. The Rome Christmas Parade is just a week away. Organizer Janet Byington is trying to get a million details ironed out so she takes on two interns, Berry College students. She doesn’t know, however, that the two students had a long relationship that ended because of a minor disagreement that was blown way out of proportion. So as the interns go about their parade tasks, there’s heavy tension in the air. But after Janet finds out about their history, she’s determined to help them at least be friends again. And she can also see that there’s still an unspoken love between them. She gives them tasks that force them together and force them to communicate. But the tension of the parade logistics hangs heavy over them as well. So as the big night draws near will the two young lovers be too overwhelmed by the event to rekindle their romance? In her last ditch effort to get them back together, Janet makes sure both interns are “stuck” on the same float during the parade. As a light snow falls and with the magic of Christmas all around them, they finally realize how much they love each other and Janet gets to say “I told you so.”
Someone please call the Hallmark company immediately and tell them about these FANTASTIC ideas that would then be filmed right here in Rome. I would, of course, be paid handsomely coming up with these blockbusters.