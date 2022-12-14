There is a memorial bench facing Fannin Hall, now the home of the Cave Spring City Hall, on the former Georgia School for the Deaf Fannin Campus. On the bench, it reads: “In Memory Of Sarah Louise Wade G.S.D. Teacher/Coach.”
When I visit, I fondly recall when Sarah Wade was my P.E. teacher. Wade was a notable hearing teacher, coach, and friend. Her name sign was a double tap of the “W” handshape at the base of the neck.
Born in Savannah, Wade won numerous awards in basketball, softball, track, and tennis. She was the Savannah teenage tennis champion.
Wade attended Armstrong College and University of Georgia. A star “Dawg,” she earned trophies in sports and joined the synchronized swimming team. During her teaching practicum, she coached a team that practiced in a cemetery.
After graduating in 1955, Wade began teaching at GSD, the only school looking for a female coach at the time. Planning on staying one year, she ended up serving 34 years! Micki Gaines, Wade’s best friend and longtime housemate — and my middle school teacher — said she never saw anyone who loved GSD students like Wade. Gaines said, “Getting home around midnight was not unusual.”
The first couple of years, Wade immersed herself in American Sign Language by living in Fannin Hall with high school girls and several GSD employees.
Wade was a role model. Wade taught health, history, and physical education. Later, she only taught physical education and coached. Various sports included basketball, track, softball, swimming, archery, golf, tumbling, and cheerleading. Eventually, she added dean of girls to her job. They went camping, fishing, and frog gigging at GSD’s lake.
Beside school and sports, Wade recruited Deaf children to GSD. A former student athlete remembers being surprised to see Wade at her mother’s friend’s home. Their friend had a Deaf boy who later entered GSD, thanks to Wade.
Paid for teaching but not for coaching until close to retirement, Wade contributed much more. She interpreted for GSD Athletic Director Daniel Van Cott, a New York School for the Deaf-Fanwood graduate. She drove her teams to and from games.
Basketball was Wade’s first love. The state refused to pay for girls basketball uniforms. Through community service, like washing dishes and mowing grass, the team earned enough to order uniforms. During basketball games, Wade hollered at referees for forgetting that Deaf players depend on visual signals.
Wade wanted students to thrive beyond GSD. She met Arthur Kruger, a top official for the Deaf Olympics, through a student’s father. One day, the Deaf Olympics Committee sent a letter asking her to coach women’s track. Quite an honor!
In 1976, Wade’s athletes qualified in the Deaf Olympics tryouts at Gallaudet University. The team trained at North Carolina School for the Deaf for two weeks before leaving. In July 1977, Wade flew for the first time. She and her athletes, Gerry Turner and Sharon Banks, went to Bucharest, Romania, for the Deaf Olympics. They arrived in communist Romania to officials pointing guns at them. Gerry placed 8th in the discus throw and Sharon won the gold in the 4x400 meters relay.
After the Deaf Olympics, 135 U.S. athletes and the coaches toured Spain and Morocco. They rode camels — and unknowingly ate camel meat! The athletes wanted to hurry back home to eat at McDonald’s.
In 1978, Wade’s team went to the first Mason-Dixon Schools for the Deaf Athletic Association Basketball Tournament at South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind. GSD lost to SCSDB, 44 to 41, placing fourth. GSD hosted the 1980 tournament, where Olivia Chambers cinched the championship. In the 1978-1982 tournaments, Wade won 11 and lost 5 games.
The 1977 GSD Tigerama yearbook was co-dedicated to Wade. Her track team won several Georgia state championships. The Deaf American, a National Association of the Deaf publication, named Wade Coach of the Year. Wade was inducted into the Greater Savannah Athletic Hall of Fame as an athlete and a coach.
Between Wade’s 1988 retirement and her death in 2011, she remained involved with the Deaf community. Former students often stopped by to say hello to Wade and Gaines. They even came to my wedding.
The sole memorial bench on GSD’s campuses, she is at home. However, the bench stands on the Fannin Campus, no longer ours. She deserves more recognition. The former Talmadge Gym is now privately owned and being renovated for community use. Wouldn’t it be nice if it was named the Sarah Wade Community Gym?