Ready, set, GO! (flurry of fingers flying) One of my favorite pastimes was racing to see who could fingerspell the alphabet fastest. It was fun! Little did we know that playing with language and being multilingual would contribute significantly to our development. Research shows that being multilingual boosts IQ and has many advantages.
Signed languages appeared long before Deaf schools existed. As Deaf schools sprung up, the schools and the local communities became hotbeds for language mingling and evolution. It was common for Deaf people to be multilingual and marry someone who spoke a different native language.
Almira C. Peugh (1831-1894), a Georgia School for the Deaf pioneer, spoke American Sign Language and her husband, James Carruthers (1826-1878), spoke British Sign Language. They married in 1864 and talked just fine! I bet they’re up there still switching languages.
Yes, two completely different signed languages. A family member wrote in the Thompson Times, “Jimmy Carruthers, as he was familiarly known, and his wife were mutes, neither hearing nor speaking. Their language was with the fingers.” Many mistakenly think there is just one signed language, a universal signed language used globally.
Stories, letters, documents, and newspapers share the existence of signed languages. Some are now extinct, others endangered, and some, fortunately, still going strong.
Examples of signed languages in the U.S.
♦ British Sign Language
St. George T. Randolph (1792-1857) of Virginia is the only documented person from the U.S. that attended both Deaf schools in Europe, the Braidwood Academy in London and the Paris Deaf School. At the time, BSL was considered to be superior. A private Deaf school in Virginia opened for some years with BSL as the language of choice. BSL was also spoken by many at American School for the Deaf in Connecticut.
♦ Chinook Sign Language
Clara May (Wade) Wright (1877-1968) and her family moved from West Virginia to Washington in a covered wagon. She met hearing members of the Chinook Nation in Tacoma and learned their signed language. Her four Deaf siblings and she entered Washington School for the Deaf when it opened in 1885. Her descendants donated preserved letters from Clara and her Deaf siblings to the WSD Alumni Association Archives Library.
♦ French Sign Language
Laurent Clerc (1785-1869), a Paris Deaf School alumnus and teacher, and Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet (1787-1851), a hearing minister, co-established ASD in Hartford, Connecticut. They learned each other’s languages. Clerc natively spoke French Sign Language while teaching English at ASD. Outside of school, students spoke different languages.
♦ Hawaiian Sign Language
Native Deaf Hawaiian Islanders spoke HSL before ASL existed. In the 1940s, ASL became the dominant language at HSDB, endangering HSL. Linda (Yuen) Lambrecht (1944-present), an alumnus of Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind, acquired HSL through her two Deaf brothers and learned ASL at HSDB. As a Chinese-Hawaiian linguist and the founder of the HSDB Museum, Linda advocates to preserve HSL.
♦ Martha’s Vineyard Sign Language
Basically, everyone spoke MVSL, even between hearing people, because there were many Deaf residents. Thomas Brown (1804-1886) was one of the original Deaf islanders. He studied at ASD from 1822 to 1827, then worked as a cabinet shop mentor for two years. He brought MVSL to ASD and returned home with ASL. His son, Thomas Lewis Brown (1839-1909), first acquired MVSL on the island. He attended ASD and taught at Michigan School for the Deaf. As a result of many islanders attending ASD, ASL has some roots in MVSL.
♦ Plains Indian Sign Language
Black Coyote (unknown-1890), a Deaf member of the Lakota Sioux tribe and a son of Sitting Bull, is documented to have spoken Plains Indian Sign Language. Today, Dr. Melanie McKay-Cody is leading a renewed interest in studying and preserving PISL and other indigenous signed languages.
♦ Puerto Rico Sign Language
Dr. Yolanda Rodriguez Fraticelli (1956-present) attended the Gabriel School for the Deaf in Yauco, Puerto Rico, and acquired PRSL. In 1998, she was honored as the nation’s top teacher. She is now the Supervisor of Deaf Education at the Puerto Rico Department of Deaf Education. Today, she advocates for PRSL and ensures PRSL is spoken at her alma mater.
Stories like these are classic examples of the influences Deaf people bring to signed languages everywhere. Thus, ASL, as we know it, has roots in several signed languages.
Want to compete in the alphabet playoffs? (flurry of fingers flying) … who wins?!