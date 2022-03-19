Today, I do something I rarely (never) do: I am giving my column over to another writer. Most of you have heard of him but probably not by his real name, which happens to be Samuel L. Clemens. Of course, he is the famous American, Mark Twain. Riverboat pilot, novelist, newspaper editor, and orator par excellence, Mr. Clemens occupies my Rome News-Tribune editorial page space today.
The words below are part of a speech Mr. Clemens gave at Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, January 23, 1906. In his presence was another famous American, Booker T. Washington, and the purpose of the event at the capacity Carnegie Hall was to raise money for one of the pre-eminent African—American institutes of learning, Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute.
This portion of Clemens’ speech is taken from “The Autobiography of Mark Twain,” edited by Harriet Elinor Smith and published by University of California Press. I think his words should have a fundamental resonance with the readers of this newspaper and their friends and neighbors in Northwest Georgia.
I give you, Samuel L. Clemens, or if you prefer, Mark Twain.
“Why this large fact, this important fact — that there are two separate and distinct kinds of Christian morals, so separate, so distinct, so unrelated that they are no more kin to each other than are archangels and politicians. The one kind is Christian private morals, the other is Christian public morals.
The loyal observance of Christian private morals has made this Nation what it is — a clean and upright people in its private domestic life, an honest and honorable people in its private commercial life; no alien nation can claim superiority over it in these regards, no critic, foreign or domestic, can challenge the validity of this truth. During 363 days in the year the American citizen is true to his Christian private morals, and keeps undefiled the Nation’s character at its best and highest; then in the other two days of the year he leaves his Christian private morals at home, and carries his Christian public morals to the tax office and the polls and does the best he can to damage and undo his whole year’s faithful and righteous worth.
Without a blush he will vote for an unclean boss if that boss is his party’s Moses, without compunction he will vote against the best man in the whole land if he is on the other ticket. Every year, in a number of cities and States, he helps to put corrupt men in office, every year he helps to extend the corruption wider and wider; year after year he goes on gradually rotting the country’s political life, whereas if he would but throw away his Christian public morals and carry his Christian private morals to the polls he could promptly purify the public service and make the possession of office a high and honorable distinction and one to be coveted by the very best men the country could furnish. But now — well, now he contemplates his unpatriotic work and sighs and grieves and blames every man but the right one — which is himself.”
Of course, Mr. Clemens, or if you will, Mr. Twain, was speaking as a person of his time, using the masculine pronoun as was the tenor of the era. His words speak true across all genders, nonetheless.
Thank you, Mark Twain, for your wit and wisdom.
We are a fractured land, and a person of your character would be welcomed and lauded.