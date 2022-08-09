I remember back when I thought 40 was OLD.
I thought at 40 years old, you’re ancient. Your life is over. You just sit on the couch and watch Jeopardy then go to bed.
Well today, Aug. 9, I’m 44 years old and, honestly, I feel like I’m 20. Now that’s not to say I don’t have back pain or that Ibuprofen isn’t my constant companion. But I don’t feel like I’m past my prime.
Everyone’s complaining today. Gas is too high, groceries are too high. This politician is ruining our country. No, THAT politician’s ruining our country. We complain about global warming, abortion rights, law enforcement, taxes... it never ends.
Well I’m 44 today and I’m not complaining. I’ve come up with a list of 44 reasons why I’m grateful. You may share some of these. Feel free to borrow a few and tell others why YOU’RE grateful.
1. I’m alive.
2. I’m healthy.
3. I have a job that I absolutely love.
4. I have family and friends who care about me and love me and take care of me.
5. Bojangles.
6. I have a great dog.
7. Country music.
8. I get to go to the beach sometimes.
9. I get to go to the mountains sometimes.
10. Chick-Fil-A chicken minis.
11. Braves baseball.
12. Fall weather.
13. College football.
14. I have a car that runs.
15. Pork rinds.
16. I have a bed to sleep in at night and a roof over my head.
17. I got clothes on my back and shoes on my feet.
18. Air conditioning.
19. I live in a country where I’m free to do things I love.
20. Chili’s chips and salsa.
21. Coke floats.
22. I have nice neighbors.
23. Chinese food.
24. Loretta Lynn is still alive.
25. Home Depot.
26. My friend Neeve’s hashbrown casserole.
27. Honeybaked ham.
28. Creeks with cold water.
29. Low country boils.
30. Bourbon.
31. Camping and campfires.
32. Trails in the woods.
33. Foaming hand sanitizer.
34. Crocs.
35. The lady at Waffle House who calls me “darlin’”
36. Soft blend T-shirts.
37. Stevie Nicks songs.
38. The Spaghetti Bolognese at Ana’s By the River.
39. March Madness.
40. Netflix.
41. Rear-view cameras.
42. Lemon pepper chicken wings.
43. Yardwork, yes yardwork. I get to take care of my little piece of the world.
44. Peace of mind. It’s a precious thing that not everyone can say they’ve got.
I know many of things in that list aren’t big or expensive or luxurious. But I also know there are lots of folks in this world who would kill to have some of the things I have.
Life goes by much faster than you can imagine. There’s an old prayer that reads:
This is the beginning of a new day. I can waste it or use it for good.
What I do today is important because I am exchanging a day of my life for it.
When tomorrow comes, this day will be gone forever, leaving in its place something I have traded for it.
I want it to be a gain, not a loss; good, not evil; success, not failure — in order that I shall not regret the price I paid for it today.
So, on my 44th day on this earth, I wish for you only gratefulness and no regret. I hope you can see the beauty around you and not just the things to complain about. We all have much to be thankful for. We only have to choose to see it.