Until I was 7 years old, we lived at 409 Woodward St. in North Rome. Mama and Daddy bought the house from Daddy’s sister and brother-in-law, Max and Flora Chasteen. A three bedroom, one bathroom house, it had a small back porch and the home was heated with a gas floor furnace. The other day I decided to ride by the old house. Although the house looked very dilapidated, it looks like there is restorative work underway and there is a for sale sign in the front yard. All the homes and the neighborhood have seen better days.
I have so many good memories from that little house on Woodward Street. Christmas holidays, birthdays, backyard cookouts, and one year when we were cooped up in the house during an ice storm. What an adventure.
The ice storm of 1960
In 1960, there was an ice storm at the very end of March. The snow and ice came over two nights. The temperature went to zero. The trees were heavily laden with ice and all the streets were iced. Grocery stores and gas stations were shut down because Rome had no electricity for 11 days. Nevertheless, newspaper deliveries never stopped.
When the ice storm came, I was 3 years old and went to nursery school every day at Mildred Knight’s house in East Rome. The year the ice storm hit, there was a virus going through the nursery school. I came down with it the day after the ice storm. We stayed in the living room, and put pillows and quilts on the couches. Mama hung quilts over the two doorways into the living room to keep the cold air out. Daddy had a camping stove that provided adequate heat.
The rest of my family subsequently came down with that virus during all those days when we didn’t have electricity. We were very sick with fever and felt awful. We were glad to get well from the virus, thaw from the ice storm, and have electricity restored.
The Celanese follies
In those days, when we lived on Woodward Street, Daddy taught at Celanese School. Every year the PTA sponsored the “Follies.” We bought tickets and went every year. Because Daddy had to stay after the follies, to turn out the lights and lock the gym, we went in two cars. I remember sitting in the gym with Mama at the follies one year. Daddy was in one of the skits and had stage makeup on. That night, a few minutes after we got home, there was a knock on the front door. Mama said, “Go answer the door. That will be your daddy.” I opened the front door and there stood Daddy. I didn’t recognize him because of the stage makeup so I ran to get Mama to let Daddy in the house.
Christmas 1960
We had fun decorating the Christmas tree every year. We brought all the decorations down from the attic and put up the Christmas tree in the living room. My brother and I each had a Christmas stocking hung on the mantle. There was an end table with the Nativity scene on it. This particular Christmas morning, we all went to see what Santa brought. I couldn’t believe my 4-year-old eyes! Santa brought a doll, doll clothes, a wooden high chair, a baby bed, an ironing board, an iron, a stove and sink and a refrigerator filled with play food! We always had so much fun celebrating Christmas in that little house.
Sold
When I was 7 years old, we sold the house on Woodward Street and moved to Atteiram Heights. There we celebrated many Christmas holidays and birthdays, and had backyard cookouts just as we had done on Woodward Street. As fondly as I remember our old house, I have realized the reason I have so many great memories from Woodward Street, as well as Atteiram Heights, is because ours was a Christ-centered home and family. I am very thankful for all those great memories.