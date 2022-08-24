One hundred seventy-five years. A big number! Something to be incredibly proud of!
This September will be celebrating the 175th anniversary of the opening of Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring. It will be an amazing gathering of an extended family celebrating our alma mater. The schedule contains events that shine a spotlight on important figures and highlight significant milestones.
We talk about pioneers from centuries past, but rarely is the word “visionary” used. John J. Flournoy and Asa Prior were indeed visionaries. John’s proposal, influence, and advocacy set in motion the actions that led to the founding and opening of GSD. The Georgia Legislature passed a law on Dec. 21, 1833, agreeing that Deaf students should have access to education.
Meanwhile, Asa had Deaf children and helped establish Cedar Valley Academy in Cedartown, in 1835. The state funded CVA for several years, making it the first public Deaf school in Georgia. ASL Rose recognizes CVA as the first GSD. Unfortunately, the State of Georgia chose a different path and John, Asa, and CVA faded into obscurity. An historical marker honoring John was established in 1956 and a dedication ceremony honoring the five Deaf Prior siblings took place just last month.
The Georgia School for the Black Deaf operated during segregation. GSBD opened on May 15, 1882, in Cave Spring and operated for 93 years. Desegregation began in 1966 and was complete in 1975. Its existence must not be forgotten.
GSD celebrated four milestones since its second opening on May 15, 1846. The celebrations seem to be based on differing starting points: The recognition of legislative work, the incorporation date, and the second opening of the school. In between, reunions have been held, like the GSBD Reunion in 2009.
♦ 50th Anniversary Celebrations: Most of the information we have are from newspapers and the writings of Wesley Connor, GSD’s superintendent who served a whopping 49 years.
Two known photos exist from the events held at GSD during the Fourth of July weekend in 1899. In a group picture, attendees wore awesome-looking ribbons and Wesley sat close to Asa’s daughter, Angeline. The second photo is a headshot of Angeline, the sole surviving alumni who attended GSD when it was in a one-room log cabin.
The historical guestbook was first signed by Job Turner, the first Deaf teacher at Virginia School for the Deaf when it officially opened in 1839 and later a deacon who often visited GSD.
♦ 100th Anniversary Celebrations: The second major celebrations were held in May 1948 at GSD.
The GSD newsletter, The School Helper, began on April 4, 1899. A special 100th anniversary edition was published, “Centennial Celebration: One Hundred Years of Education for the Deaf in Georgia, 1848-1948.” It listed the 50th anniversary attendees recorded in the historical guestbook, a list of teachers and administrators, students from 1846 to 1947, and GSBD students from 1918 to 1947. The book also has headshots of six seniors, including Cave Spring resident Alton Holman, whose photographs appeared in the issue. Susie Harrison, the first GSBD alumni to return and teach there, is mentioned.
On Sunday, May 30, baccalaureate services were held.
On Friday, June 4, the commencement program went from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The program began with the Cedartown High School Band. Emmalee Highnote, a lifelong Cave Spring resident, directed a program. She will be 101 this December! The final performance was directed by Ralph White, a 1941 GSD graduate who taught history there.
On Saturday, June 5, the Centennial program began with the Rome High School Band. The Cedartown and Rome chambers of commerce sponsored a barbecue for the alumni and guests.
On Sunday, June 6, the Founders Day Service was held, and a lunch honored the alumni.
♦ 150th Anniversary Celebrations: The third major celebrations were held in August 1996 in Rome.
The program book was a pictorial history of GSD, most of which were taken by Alton Holman, the same senior pictured in the Centennial Celebration. Devoted to GSD, he was the school photographer for many years. Aerial pictures beautifully capturing the Fannin and Gordon campuses grace the inside cover pages. There are decades of candid pictures. The celebrations were dedicated to Alton, a deserving honor. He passed away a few months afterward.
A photo in the GSD Alumni Association newsletter captured four living superintendents and a principal: John L. Caple, 1970-1973; Jim Whitworth, 1973-1983; Vera Owens, first Black superintendent, 1983-1984; Michael Elliott, 1984-1994; and a GSBD and later GSD principal, Eugene Perdue.
♦ 160th Anniversary Celebrations: The 160th celebrations were held in October 2006 at GSD. Events were kicked off with a football game. The historical guestbook was forgotten, unfortunately, but a group picture was taken.
♦ GSBD Reunion: GSBD held its own reunion in 2009 in Rome with Lois Smiley, a GSBD and GSD alumni and the Class of 1968 valedictorian, in charge. Lois donated a program book from the reunion to the GSDAA Museum for a new display about GSDB.