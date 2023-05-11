This is a continuation of sorts of last week’s column about aging. I am now married to an 80-year-old man! To be quite frank, this is mind-boggling. I married a 27-year-old quite handsome man who made me laugh and taught me about the musical group The Doors and their mega hit “Come on Baby Light My Fire.” The first time I heard it was up on Mt. Alto in Rome, Georgia. And that’s all I’m saying about that.
He was 26 when we started dating and I was about to turn 23. We married a little over three months after we met and by then he had turned 27. Our wedding was simple, with only family at the chapel of the First Methodist Church in Calhoun. Bill had gotten us a room at a nice hotel in Atlanta for that first night and got lost coming off the interstate going the wrong way on an exit ramp.
I thought it was funny. It kind of freaked him out. To make a long story short, we wound up being escorted to the hotel by one of their employees and I laughed all the way to it. The only room available by then was a business suite. This set me off again. Wool and tweed furnishings were not my idea of a romantic honeymoon suite. But no matter. By then, Bill was laughing too, and we felt like that couple in the movie “The Out-of-Towners.”
Our honeymoon destination was outside of Destin, Florida. Back then, some 52 years ago, it was a small fishing village. Bill’s cousin had an A-frame, a cute little place right across from the beach. The problem was, the people who were staying there failed to leave on time, so we went down the road and stayed at the luxury Holiday Inn. It had an indoor pool. I thought we were uptown Saturday night.
When the people left the next day from the A-frame, we settled in, finally. We first went deep sea fishing. I get motion sickness. A storm was brewing offshore, and the sea was rough. I was fine when we were moving, but when we stopped, “Ralph” was called over the side of the boat. Bill did not have motion sickness. I was down in the hull of the boat wishing for death as Bill would every so often hold up a fish or two he had just caught.
In truth, we had an absolutely marvelous time. We were madly in love, ate seafood until we both started growing gills, went crabbing and caught a bunch of crab, cleaned them inside, and made ourselves sick. A neighbor lady laughed and told us no one should ever clean crabs inside. We gave her probably $50 worth of crab meat.
Despite all our blunders, we learned a lot about what not to do and in the last 50 years, we have become Florida savvy. For many years, we traveled to the Gulf Coast and stayed at Navarre Beach. Hurricane Opal cut the island in half and destroyed where we used to stay.
After Opal, we decided to find a new vacation location and left too early one morning. We made great time with our four kids and made it to Destin. It was still too early to get a room. Bill was getting irritated at the kids, and I was getting irritated at Bill. He mumbled under his breath a few choice words that our daughter heard. When he had entered another motel and came back out with success, our Heather, who was around 14 at the time said, “Hey Dad, we have a new singing group, Bill Brooks and the Little S@#ts.” We all burst out laughing and the day was saved.
So, here Bill is now 80 years old. Our youngest son, who lives up north now, flew in for the 80th birthday celebration and wanted to put 80 candles on a cake. I bought the cake, and Heather, Hartwell, and I put the candles on. Let me tell ya, 80 is a lot of candles. We knew we’d have to have at least three of us lighting the candles so that they could be burning at the same time.
Heather carried the cake into the darkened room to surprise the patriarch of our family. It looked like a flame thrower and Hartwell was questioning our decision on the burning cake from Hades! We’ve changed how we extinguish candles on cakes since covid. Bill used a magazine to vigorously swish them out.
The cake was still edible, and the grandchildren loved it. We Brookses don’t always use good sense, but no matter.
This 80-year-old husband, father and grandfather took it all in stride and the smoke alarms didn’t even go off.