How does one correct a mistake of this magnitude? When we take steps without considering the circumstances, the result can be costly or deadly for many concerned.
Recently here in Georgia, we are behaving like a driver who has lost control of the vehicle. We are now jerking the steering wheel and when we drive like that, terrible situations can be the result. When we operate out of fear and let fear drive, we may go too far in the wrong direction and most likely end up wrecking.
I am reminded of the time when my spiritual son and I had traveled to an out of town funeral. Both of us were tired and had to return that same day after the homegoing service. We started out doing great, with me driving and talking. We traveled about 70 or 80 miles and both of us must have dozed off for a second and woke at the same time with our car traveling into the next lane.
I heard my son say “Momma, Momma. Don’t jerk the wheel.” My first inclination had been to jerk the steering wheel in case a car was directly next to me. Thank God there were no cars on I-16 with us that day. I managed with his careful verbal guidance to finally get the car heading straight on the road in my lane again.
The entire time that this was happening, I could tell that my son wanted to grab the wheel, but his self-control and experience told him better. We both breathed a sigh of relief as we glanced at each other, thanking God at the same time. He said “Momma, stop at the next station. I feel good enough to drive.” That is what we did and thanks to God we made it home safely that night.
As a tax paying citizen, I get the feeling that we are traveling to a destination and everyone in the vehicle is sleeping, and there is no one keeping an eye on the road.
For a couple of days last month, I told several voters that Brian Kemp was going to make me like him. Gov. Kemp was saying and doing all the things that a sober minded leader should. He was being deliberate with his decisions for the state of Georgia.
He had impressed me earlier when he made his choice for U.S. Senate Ms. Kelly Loeffler, the female instead of Mr. Doug Collins, the male, that was being suggested by Mr. Trump. My thought about that action was, ”Oh, so we have a leader who is not going to allow his backbone to be cut out.”
Kemp stood strong and tall for a while but something has happened and now he is drawling more. He lost me when he said he decided to open the state because he has enough beds now. I never knew that the bed shortage was the reason for closing the state down. I thought it had to do with lives being saved.
He lost me again when he said people were going to lose their businesses if he had not opened the state. Never once did he speak of the many lives lost and how those people will never be able to walk into a business again. He never once expressed his condolences to people like me who have lost loved ones from COVID 19. He had led me to believe that he was a family man who had empathy and was willing to show compassion to other humans when they were suffering great loss.
Earlier in the week he had said that testing was going to be his priority before opening up the state for business. The very next day, he opened beauty shops, barbershops, tattoo and massage parlors followed by restaurants and bowling alleys. I could not believe that his health advisors were encouraging him to make those decisions. Later some health advisors said they were as shocked as some of the mayors in the state were.
Many companies are not able to purchase the disinfecting chemicals to use in order to prepare their buildings for opening. What happened to the governor within a couple of days that he is now willing to risk the lives of thousands of Georgians? At one point he was saying that no Georgians were expendable. At one point he was saying that he was going to make the best decision for all people by putting their health first.
Is Gov. Kemp lending his ear to the likes of several leaders who have said that the elderly should not mind succumbing to COVID-19 because, after all, they are on their last leg anyway? Has Kemp become drunk with the wine of worldly ambition and power? He is the lone driver it seems, because he has said that no one can change the law that he has enacted for the state of Georgia.
The great blessing about this law is that no civil minded citizen has to stop sheltering in place. Just because a door is open, it does not mean that one must step inside.
Continue to stay home, stay safe and save a life because the COVID-19 battle is real. If anyone has doubt, he should just ask someone who has lost a loved one or someone who has recovered from the terrible virus. If you do not know anyone today, just wait a while; tomorrow you will.