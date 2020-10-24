Cicadas. Who knew?

It all happened so fast, and my life flashed before my eyes in such a haze, that I’m surprised that I can recount the tantalizing details here now — you’re welcome.
Upon walking out the door of our friendly neighborhood service station, a great, thunderous buzz erupted right inside my eardrum as a monstrous creature with sticky, prickly, wiry claws attached itself to my shoulder. Was it innocent curiosity on his part? Did he simply want to share his grievances about the troublesome Sahara dust storm? I don’t know and, frankly, I don’t care. All I know is that the damn thing was ON me.
I momentarily left my body as a shriek came bellowing out from the depths of my lungs, in what can only be described as something similar to Drew Barrymore’s opening scene in “Scream” (yeah, the first one). I suspect that this may have been the moment when the bug detached itself from my personage.
Before I even knew what was happening, I had already thrown myself in the direction of the nearest humans. A man and his teenage son had just emerged from their car. Between gasps, I begged in desperation, “Get it off of me! Get it off of me!” Both had watched the entire scene unfold, and the kind man responded most assuredly, “It’s gone! It’s gone! You’re good.”
I immediately laughed between sputterings of “oh my gosh, I’m so sorry,” and explained it was a knee jerk reaction in a state of sudden panic. “No, no, don’t feel bad. My wife would have reacted the very same way,” he gently responded.
I had my mask on, but six feet of distance had gone straight out the window. “Wow, we never know what we’ll do. I don’t know why my impulse was to rush up on you like that. Again, so sorry,” I nervously chuckled.
His teenage son watched with a shy smile, and the man was very friendly (and amused). With a grin he said, “We run to the nearest people when we need help. It’s what we do. It’s how God created us.” Yes, he really said it just like that.
He was compassionate and wanted to put me at ease about my momentary loss of control. “What’s your name? I’m Jack and this is my son, Bryan.” (Though, unfortunately, I’m not sure if I’m remembering their names correctly). “I’m Olivia.” “Nice to meet you, Olivia. Have a good day.” “You too. And thanks again.”
I’m glad that cicada flew at me. I certainly wasn’t in the heat of the moment. But I am now. Unpleasant, scary, very uncomfortable situations can sometimes set us up for good encounters — encounters that leave our lives a bit richer had those undesirable circumstances not occurred in the first place.
Cicadas. Who knew?