Christmas Eve is two weeks from today. I hope you are looking forward to Christmas because it is coming and the pandemic cannot stop it. In fact, Christmas stands by itself, glorious and unmatched by anything that happened in the history of the world. Jesus himself came to dwell among men. With a richness like that to celebrate, we can hardly fail to look forward to Christmas. It is all about anticipation.
Christmas traditions
Think of all the many Christmas traditions we enjoy. Baking Christmas cookies, going to the Christmas parade, putting up the Christmas tree at home and decorating it, and sending Christmas cards are a few of those traditions. Putting a wreath on the front door, Christmas shopping, Christmas concerts, a play at Rome Little Theatre and Christmas parties are a few more great customs many of us observe.
We probably cannot go to Christmas parties this year and “A Christmas Carol” at Rome Little Theatre” was cancelled because of the pandemic. Nevertheless, we can decorate our homes for Christmas. We can bake Christmas cookies. Christmas shopping can be done online. We Americans are resourceful and we will find a way to safely observe Christmas, pandemic notwithstanding.
Christmas movies
Speaking of Christmas traditions, let’s not forget Christmas movies. “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “Miracle on 34th Street” are two that come to mind. My absolute favorite Christmas movie is “A Christmas Carol.” Even in the pandemic, we can watch Christmas movies together, at home, with our families.
Christmas lights
Riding around looking at Christmas lights is yet another example of an activity we do not have to cancel because of the pandemic. In fact, that may well be an activity that will cheer us. We can have fun doing one of our favorite Christmas activities without risking exposure to the virus!
When I was growing up, we frequently drove to my grandparent’s home in Whitfield County to visit. We drove up Ga. 53, through Sugar Valley and Villanow to get to their house. The light displays in the front yards of the homes on Highway 53 were spectacular. Sometimes I thought the displays were tacky and I wondered why people would put so many lights in their front yard. Then it occurred to me, it is so dark out in the country that those Christmas lights looked particularly dazzling.
Several years ago, 96 Rock sponsored a “Tacky Light Tour.” Sung to the Christmas tune of “Silver Bells,” their commercial for the tour was, “Tacky lights, tacky lights, it’s Christmas time in the city.” Indeed. That tour went through some of Buckhead’s more posh neighborhoods. My children and I never went on the tacky light tour but we had our own tour through that neighborhood looking at Christmas lights. It was so much fun.
The Christmas parade goes on
I guess the Christmas parade could have been canceled if it was absolutely necessary. In fact, so many of our activities have been canceled or curtailed because of the pandemic. We can do things drive-by, which is preferable to not getting to have the activities at all.
This year’s Christmas parade, staged over by the Rome Braves’ stadium, was conducted in such a manner. What a splendid idea! I understand the turnout was greater than expected and I am sure everybody had a great time.
Light of the world
As we continue to endure the pandemic, we will continue to do everything we can to stay safe. Our hearts continue to ache for those who have lost loved ones to the coronavirus this year. The friends and families of those who lost their lives to COVID-19 may not feel much like celebrating Christmas this year, and that is certainly OK. Yet when we are riding around looking at Christmas lights this year, we can be reminded that Jesus came to be the light of the world.
Christmas is coming
Christmas is coming whether we are ready or not. Remember that. Christmas stands by itself, glorious and unmatched by anything that happened in the history of the world. Jesus himself came to dwell among men. With a richness like that to celebrate, not even a pandemic can keep us from Christmas. It is all about anticipation.