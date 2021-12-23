It’s that time of the year that real poets cringe,
For my annual Christmas poem arrives like a roaring campfire’s singe.
I’m offering this year a series of poetical couplets,
I surely hope they don’t smell like last week’s veal cutlets.
So to all my beloveds, and some naughty ones,
Pour your coffee and dip your scones.
Let’s lift a bitter glass of ire to that horrible banshee COVID dear,
You took a year away from us while we lived in fear.
To Santa Lee Walburn, I salute from afar,
He mentors many a writer and keeps them on par.
Hail to the deans and department chairs everywhere, my bride included,
You kept the academic ship afloat, pandemic torpedoes darn tootin’.
A huge retirement tankard of the King’s ale to Sam Moss,
He served the Darlington Schools with style, and I don’t josh.
Let’s blow a festive fanfare to the Christmas troubadour Scott Thompson,
Your holiday singing should have its place in a musical Parthenon.
A Merry Christmas to creative genius Ryan Simmons,
May his Brand Red Studios continue to entertain and inform millions.
To all those brilliant church organists like Kenneth Moyers and Wanda Cantrell,
You folks sit at the keyboard and always give us a joyous Noel.
Standing in a cold stable tending to his Berry College horses,
Kevin J. Ellis neither grumbles nor complains in his holiday courses.
Keeping us chuckling with tales of yard sales and humor municipal,
Columnist Severo Avila delivers laughs continual.
To Seth and the crew at the Rome International Film Festival,
I hope your Christmas stockings are filled with cinematic marvels.
Out here in New Mexico, I’m grateful for my writing partner divine,
Donald J. Davenport loves to see his name in this paper, I opine.
Down in Orlando, I greet my friend Rick Hutto who writes of ancient royalty,
He gives witty speeches on kings, queens, and princesses naughty.
Raise a glass of red wine to all my fellow actors in Albuquerque and Atlanta,
May all your auditions be bold and your bookings begin mañana.
A giant wassail bowl to Rome’s operatic firebrand Jaime Barton,
You’ve conquered the world, and your hometown friends aren’t forgetting!
I would be a poor writer and even poorer grandpa to withhold
A Merry Christmas to my only grandson, the finest, Henry Thompson, the bold.
Lastly a holiday parade in honor of Dr. Gary Voccio would be appropriate,
You’ve led us nobly through the pandemic, and to you we celebrate.
To all my readers over the years, I offer a sincere thanks,
May 2022 bring you love, joy, and life enhanced.