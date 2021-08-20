Movies have provided entertainment for us dating back to the prime years of Thomas Edison’s inventive mind. Since Americans began putting “another nickel in the nickelodeon” in the early 1900s, we can’t get enough of moving images across silver screens.
One of the greatest perks of my life came about in my undergraduate days when Elrod Sims, manager of the Georgia Theatre in Athens, gave me two season passes for all the movies that took place at his establishment on North Lumpkin Street.
My dating options were enhanced considerably, to say the least. I couldn’t wait for new movies to be listed on the marquee. It was not uncommon to take in the same movie twice or more. With the passing of time, I lost interest in movies. Until last weekend the most recent movie I had seen was “Saving Private Ryan,” which came out in July 1998.
I was delightfully uplifted with the accommodations at a local cinema, (never watched a movie before in La-Z-Boy rocker style), where we accompanied friends to enjoy the premier of “Charming the Hearts of Men,” which has a decided “local” connection.
Susan DeRose, with family ties to Athens — she still owns a home in the Five Points section of town — wrote the script and co-directed this entertaining and racy production, which was shot in Athens and Madison.
DeRose was born in Los Angeles to a father who was a pilot. He distinguished himself at the historic Battle of Leyte Gulf in World War II in which the Allies reinforced their dominance in the Pacific, which led to the ultimate defeat of Japan.
Her mother, Judy Farr, grew up in Athens and her uncle, Judd Farr, was an outstanding track athlete at Georgia who became a passionate alumnus.
With the family ties to the Red and Black, it was only natural that she would enroll at UGA, which she did one summer in the ’70s — but what most would say was for a “cup of coffee.” She later transferred to Brenau, in nearby Gainesville. However, the brief matriculation at UGA allowed her to connect with Richard Lewis, who became her lifetime partner.
Those were vagabond early years for the two of them. Richard, a native of Indianola, Mississippi, wound up at Darlington in Rome and then went on to Georgia. They met at a Christmas party in Athens in 1976. Each had crashed the party.
Before they settled in Atlanta in the late ’70s, Susan was a flight attendant for American Airlines in the days when travelers in first class were served big steaks and hot fudge sundaes for dessert. It was the era when there was little opportunity for women beyond homemaker duties, teaching school or finding secretarial work. It was more fun to be a stewardess, but that did nothing to empower women.
With a prior business effort that didn’t fare well, Richard owned a lease of a well-located property on Piedmont Road in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. Over dinner one night, the Lewis-DeRose team decided to venture into the restaurant business. That is how the first big-time steakhouse in Atlanta came to be. Bones will celebrate its 43rd birthday this year. Bones flourished as the city flourished and is recognized nationally as one of the finest steakhouses in America.
Neither partner had any restaurant experience but they developed an auspicious modus operando by interacting with customers. They underscored good relations with employees and have the distinction of seeing many retire without ever having worked anywhere else.
Today under their company umbrella are two more popular restaurant locations, the Okay Café and the Blue Ridge Grill — both at the intersection of Northside Parkway and West Paces Ferry Road, only a stone’s throw from I-75 North.