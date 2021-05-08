The last couple of weeks have been real interesting from a news perspective. HCA making deals to spin off some of its hospitals — including Redmond Regional Medical Center and Cartersville Medical Center — came out of the blue. But it was not a complete shock, particularly given the fact that Floyd Medical Center has already struck a deal to become part of the Atrium Health System.
Competition is generally seen as a good thing and you’d think competition in the healthcare industry would be good as well. As I try to put thoughts to keyboard, I’m not really sure that, practically speaking, it has worked out the best for consumers.
Obviously it’s a good thing for the providers.
The most obvious benefit to the providers is the economy of scale they are able to get when purchasing run of the mill supplies and equipment. When you’ve got one company buying for 40 hospitals, it’s obviously going to be a bulk purchase at a discount.
I always thought Redmond had a bit of an advantage over Floyd in that respect, if only perceived. One might imagine that HCA is in a position to purchase some things for its affiliate hospitals that could save some money. I’m not so sure the deal with Advent Health — or anyone else, for that matter, since the Advent deal apparently has not yet been locked down — creates more of an advantage that the hospital already had.
I rather suspect the “purchasing power” issue had something, even if only minimally, to do with Floyd’s taking on Polk Medical Center and Cherokee Medical Center over in Alabama.
As I age, I have spent some time in both local hospitals. They are good hospitals and our community has a right to be proud they are here and to boast about the health care benefits they offer to potential employers looking at Rome.
My biggest issue with health care has very little to do with the hospitals. For the most part, the same physicians serve them both. We’ve got a lot of great doctors in this community as well.
My issue is health insurance.
A certain company in town came to its employees during open enrollment some time back touting the fact that premiums were going down a couple of dollars each pay period. What didn’t get as much attention was the fact that deductibles were going up.
It wasn’t the company’s fault. Every company in Rome is out there shopping for the best deal they can get for their employees.
Let’s say, just for example, that I’m paying $125 every pay period for my insurance and the premium drops to $121. A little quick math tells me that I’m saving $104 a year. That’s nice!
Then you notice that your deductible has gone up from $4,000 to $6,000, and now that $104 savings doesn’t look so great. You’ve almost got to suffer a catastrophic event for the insurance to do you any good.
This is happening all over America.
I hearken back to the original days of Obamacare, when there was so much concern about access to health care and insurance. I was never overwhelmed by that concern, although I know it was very real to some folks, but insurance can be bought somewhere in the system.
Yes, some folks will have a difficult time coming up with premiums, but the bigger concern is what does that insurance cover and how much will I have to pay out of pocket?
Two days ago, Gov. Brian Kemp signed important legislation, House Bill 509, which was cosponsored by Armuchee State Rep. Eddie Lumsden, whose post-Georgia State Patrol livelihood is related to the insurance industry. Rep. Trey Kelley from Cedartown was also a cosponsor.
HB 509 will preserve protections of preexisting medical conditions for Georgians and ensure they are provided health care opportunities without limits or exclusions.
“House Bill 509 creates a state-based solution instead of relying on the terribly flawed Affordable Care Act that has twice been deemed unconstitutional by federal judges and is under scrutiny by the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “I’m proud to have worked with Governor Kemp and cosponsors of this bill to ensure all Georgians, including those with preexisting conditions, have access to a world-class healthcare system that they truly deserve.”
The preexisting conditions law is critical for so many Georgians. Some insurance providers have used them in the past as a basis for not paying claims.
The next piece of legislation that our lawmakers need to tackle is the deductible issue. Something needs to be done. What good is insurance to so many people when the insurance they’ve been paying hard-earned money for doesn’t even kick in until they ante up thousands of dollars more?
It does very little good at all.