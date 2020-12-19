When trees become bare and the earth is damp and cold, it may be hard to imagine that beneath the ground a rebirth is taking place, that life is rearranging itself on our behalf.
We are entering the season when belief in the things unseen will be most valuable to us.
As the last of the leaves fall and autumn slips out the door, we are left with the feeling of an emptied out house, like a houseguest that has just packed up and, sadly, departed. Things settle down and the halls are vacant, no trace of the friendly visitors who were once coloring up our space.
Naked branches and less daylight can cloud our vision, along with a holiday season when many more than usual will have miles between them.
And if you aren’t already someone who struggles during this time of year, whether it be with the changing climate or with waves of grief that memories of past holiday seasons might bring, loneliness may set in. And when we sit with loneliness for too long — despair. And despair is a tough one to shake.
For many, this is the first year without a loved one that has always been close. Change is hard and especially felt during these times when tradition is so sacred.
I’ve often stared at bewilderment at the Scripture, “Don’t let your heart be troubled.”
Well, how on earth does one do that?
I don’t have a quick answer, maybe not even an answer at all, except to say “keep hope around, even if it is barely a flicker at times.”
If you are reading this, friend, then you are able to recount other winters you have weathered.
There’s your hope.
Remember the spring. Right now, even as it looks like nature is entering a grave, it goes to make preparations for a bright re-entrance. Deep beneath the surface, away from our naked eyes, life will toss and turn and create.
The seedlings that the autumn wind scattered have been planted. This, perhaps, is the most amazing part — when the invisible work takes place.
It’s all part of the grand design.
From this season will come the extravagant show of spring. But it takes winter to get there.
As for the lonely times, which are very real and taxing, let us not linger too long and let despair take hold.
Reach out. Oftentimes we don’t get the support that we need simply because others do not know that we need it. Everyone gets wrapped up in their own lives, it’s just the way of things.
Please do not suffer in silence.
Recently I was having a very hard time, and I reached out to a few friends and asked them to remember me. They all asked if there was anything they could do and I replied, “Would you mind sending me a card? I think that might help.”
I received cards and handwritten notes of love and encouragement without ever telling anyone what I was struggling with.
And I have to tell you, that saved me from my lonely time. It was a life raft in a stormy sea.
Sometimes it’s just as simple as hearing another voice speak to us, say our name, and fill up the silence. Phone calls, handwritten letters — warm gestures that connect us on a cold winter’s night and keep the flame alive.