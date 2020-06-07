When our children were younger, we would let them choose books for us to read to them at bedtime.
One of their frequent selections was “Me and My Dad,” compiled by Stuart Hample. The book chronicles the observations of children ages 7 to 11 — in their own words — about their fathers.
With Father’s Day coming up later this month, I thought it would be fun to revisit some of the wit and wisdom gleaned from these sons and daughters on their dads.
Enjoy.
“Even if I’m bad, my dad has to still like me because I am in his family. I think it’s a law.” —Alison
“I saw my dad in his naked clothes. It was very interesting.” —Natalie
“When my father pays the bills, he says, ‘Darn it. Everything is getting more expensive these days!’ I guess you have to be rich to be a father.” —Denis
“I can talk to him about a lot of things I can’t talk about with my mom. But I’m not going to write it down because we’d get in trouble.” —Sanford
“He always tells me I can do anything if I stick with it and really try. What if I try to walk up the outside of the Umpire State Building?” —Naomi
“When I say, ‘I’m bored,’ my dad says, ‘No, you’re not. You’re Annie.’ When I fall down, my dad makes me tell the sidewalk I’m sorry. When my dad sees chocolate, he goes CRAZY!” —Annie
“When me and my dad walk our dog I tell him what’s bugging me. He listens very good but I wish he’d come to school with me. Then Jimmy Ryan couldn’t bug me.” —Ralph
“My dad does things like make the beds and clear the table, but he never, ever cleans the cat box! He says he comes from royal blood, so he doesn’t have to do litter boxes.” —Steven M.
“I love him very much. If he will raise my allowance, I will love him even more.” —Seth
“Every time we shoot a video he dances all around and makes these weird faces. You’d never know in real life he’s just this normal boring dad.” —Alvin
“My dad has to be in a wheelchair, but he can do most everything. Except walk and play sports. But I wouldn’t trade him for anybody, even Mark McGwire!” —Paul
“When I get married, I want to find a man like my dad. Only younger.” —Vonetta
“My dad could beat up anybody. He doesn’t ever do it because he’s very gentle. But I just know he could.” —Max
“My father made up this song for my birthday. It goes like ‘Yankee Doodle.’
“‘Freddy Barlow just turned 10.
“‘He’s never been a bother. He’s the best kid ever born.
“‘I know cause I’m his father.’” —Freddy B.
“When I’m in church sitting next to my dad, it’s one of the best times in life. I wish we could do it every day instead of just on Sundays.” —Lisbeth
“I love my Dad because he’s my only father and I have lived with him for all of my life. Also, he’s going to take me to see ‘Godzilla.’” —Ross
That said, I think I may start my Father’s Day celebration now – but not in my naked clothes.