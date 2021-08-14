When I left for college back in 1985, I would never have guessed that by Christmas my family would be living in a completely different house.
As I have watched friends dropping their kids off at college these last few days, I remember the day that my parent’s deposited me for the first time, and when we deposited my daughter, Ramsey, for her first year at Georgia Tech.
When my parents deposited me at Berry College all those years ago, I couldn’t wait for them to leave. I was so excited to start my new life! But, the minute they walked out the door, I sat in my big new dorm room all by myself and bawled my eyes out, wishing for the comfort of their annoying habits, terrified of learning to live without the familiarity of home.
Isn’t that the way it goes?
When we are young and itching on the cusp of change, our family drives us crazy and the walls of home begin to feel stuffy and confining. But then the minute we leap out of that familiar box to embark on new adventures, the reality of our aloneness and the completely unknown frontier ahead become downright terrifying.
When my parents got married, Dad asked Mom if she would rather have a house or an engagement ring, and she wisely chose a house. That house was our home for my entire childhood, small though it was for our family of four.
When I headed off on my collegiate pursuits, Mom took her first job outside of caring for our family since I was born, so they decided to move on up to a bigger house even though they were down by one occupant.
My bedroom never looked the same again, but it was OK. I was excited for our family and we quickly adopted new traditions and a sense of home in a different setting.
When we left Ramsey at Georgia Tech, it was quite a flurried scene. We had to park and unload quickly with a crowd of folks aiming for the same target. It took two cars to get everything in place and as we were finishing up, her dad showed up in her room after moving his car with their dog in tow.
Ramsey was sure that was against the rules so we became even more rushed to clear out. I held back the tears because I didn’t want to make her sad, but the minute we cleared the threshold, the waterworks came.
Shortly, my sister was calling to tell me how hurt Ramsey was that we didn’t seem to care about leaving her. I felt so terrible! It was the hardest thing I had ever done — to leave my only child in a strange and unfamiliar place, to move her from my home with no promise of when she might return. But, in the midst of trying to control my emotions and celebrate her new adventure, I had led her to believe that it meant nothing.
Transition is hard, no matter which hat you are wearing in the scene.
In recent weeks we have come to the realization that it is time to move my parents from their home into a situation where they can have better care for their changing needs.
I am thrilled for the opportunity to have them closer to us, but I can’t help but feel sad for the home they have created in Virginia, a home we have so enjoyed visiting.
Facebook memories have reminded me this week that this is a time that we have often visited my parents over the years. It has always been a last hurrah before the start of school, and we have enjoyed many wonderful times in their cooler climes. Now our visits are more frequent but packed with to-do list items to help Mom and Dad as they have aged.
This past week, as I read about the complete demolition of the small town of Greenville, California, by the Dixie Fire, where within a short period of time the entire town was wiped out, it was heartbreaking to imagine losing everything that you call home in one fell swoop.
After all, your home is more than just your possessions in a house, it is the people and places that surround you and that form your community.
While Mom and Dad have lived in their small town corner of Virginia, they have developed wonderful and supportive friendships with their neighbors, and we have all learned to rely on their kindness as though they are family. There is nothing these friends will not do for Mom and Dad.
The cafeteria at Emory & Henry College just down the road has been a critical source of sustenance for them. Dad goes every day they are open to eat and bring food home to Mom. The staff there have always been as generous as they could possibly be, and even pulled Dad aside a few months ago to tell him that they would no longer be charging him for their meals.
My sister and I both cried when we heard that, and we tear up every time we go to visit the cafeteria with him and see how kind and attentive they are. These last few weeks they have been doing whatever they could to make sure that Dad gets his food in spite of the light hours they are keeping during the summer break and his harder time in getting there.
It hurts so much to imagine leaving this community behind, we still can’t begin to figure how we can possibly thank them for all that they have done to enrich our lives and to care for our parents.
One thing I do know is that we will carry the love we feel for this place and these folks in our hearts for years to come. Because no matter where they land, this place will always feel like home.