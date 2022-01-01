There has been considerable talk about parks by city officials lately.
Mayor Craig McDaniel has lamented the lack of a park in West Rome for some time now. The city already owns acreage that would answer the problem. Garrard Park — a portion of the old General Electric property.
Our friends at TRED have sliced up the northern section of the park into some fabulous mountain bike trails, which of course can be used by folks on foot. There is a designated foot trail around the perimeter that was dedicated to the memory of Bob and Peggy Moore.
The section I’m specifically referring to is the south and southeast corner of the property. Using the ruler feature on the GIS map, it’s almost as long, east to west, as Ridge Ferry Park is north to south.
I would develop the extreme southeast section with passive uses similar to Ridge Ferry Park. Several playground elements, perhaps another section of dog park, since all that involves is a little fencing.
I’d almost develop it thematically. At Ridge Ferry Park, the playground includes a section that looks like an old riverboat. At Garrard Park, why not re-create its old aircraft roots? Dr. John Garrard, the original owner of the property, had a small airport out there. Let’s pay homage to those roots. Surely some creative wizard could come up with a playground that resembles a vintage biplane!
As a secondary benefit, it would also offer folks a glimpse into the history of the area.
I don’t think I’d include any ballfields because I can already hear some naysayer whining about sliding into soil that may have at one time had a chemical wash across it.
Personally, I wouldn’t have any problem with a soccer field or ballfield. If you wanted to do that, you could — but don’t really need to — go to the expense of an artificial surface.
You could, dollars permitting, construct a nice building out there with two or three basketball or multipurpose courts. We desperately need additional indoor recreation facilities. Heck, pickleball is growing so rapidly you could put several of those courts in there as well. Make it REALLY multipurpose.
I would also leave as many trees as possible between whatever is developed and the old GE buildings. They’re not going away anytime soon, if ever.
The other talk related to recreation has been focused on the neighborhood parks, particularly those in what Commissioner Bill Collins refers to as “challenged” sections of the city.
Parks Hoke Park in South Rome is getting a major upgrade, including a covered basketball pavilion. Banty Jones Park in East Rome is also targeted for a new splash pad, thanks to the reshuffling of Community Development Block Grant funds. That leaves Eagle Park up in North Rome, which has seen some improvements in recent years but could use more help.
Carpe Diem
Rome and Floyd County are on the cusp of something really special, a trail system that is, in my opinion, unmatched in cities of a similar size anywhere in Georgia or the Southeast.
I can hear the grumblers now. Go ahead, whine and get it over with.
If you’re looking for a silver lining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that more people have taken advantage of the opportunity to be outdoors and our trail system has offered people ample opportunities.
You understand that the conversion of the old Western and Atlantic Railroad bridge at the confluence of the rivers is recognized as Georgia’s first rails-to-trails project. How many years ago was that?
The trails along the top of the levees were an easy and natural fit. They’re still among the best places to walk during the wet winter when the rivers are up.
Speaking of the rivers, this is the time of the year when I really enjoy walking the hard-surface trails — whether it’s through Ridge Ferry Park, the new Mount Berry Trail or the Kingfisher Trail. You can actually see the rivers. My friends over at CRBI and in the city soil erosion office would take issue with me, but I’d love to whack away at much of the nonnative privet so that one could even see the rivers during the summer.
As work is ramping up on the Redmond Trail Phase I — from the end of the levee to the Mount Berry Trail connection — we’re getting really close to completing a long loop along the rivers, unfettered by any at-grade road crossings. Once that is complete, phase 2 of the Mount Berry Trail around to the Armuchee Connector needs to be finished.
The Redmond Phase II through Summerville Park will open the system to one of Rome’s largest and oldest subdivisions.
The Lindale Trail would be next. Think of all that will open up.
These extensions and completions need to happen sooner rather than later. I’m unabashedly lobbying to make them a priority. Carpe Diem. Strike while the “outdoors” iron is hot.
I was walking with some visitors from North Dakota on Wednesday. North Dakota, for Pete’s sake. It was minus 29 at their hometown.
Let’s get on with it!