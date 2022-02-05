This area has been hard hit by COVID-19 and many families have grieved, and are still grieving, alone. With three rivers running through our town, how compassionate it would be to memorialize lost loved ones with a Candles on the Bridge community event.
The total lost in the country as a whole is over 890,000. The Rome-Floyd County area has some dead citizens in that total. It matters not what the number is; what matters is that they should not grieve alone.
The community event of Candles On the Bridge would be an expression that the loss is felt by all. The local leadership should be willing to acknowledge the pain of our many hurting families and find a way to say we feel your pain and your loss.
Many families have been grieving and suffering alone. To Have Candles on the Bridge to memorialize the ones who have died would be a kind gesture toward them. Many homegoing services for the loved ones were not attended because of the fear that the gathering would be a super spreader event.
Funerals and family gatherings have been two of the biggest COVID-19 spreaders. Many individuals feel guilty for not being there with families they have known and supported during their lifetime.
One of my friends who lost his precious mom attended the service because that was his mom, but he realized that other friends attended because of their relationship to him and his siblings. After the service he discovered that he and another family member were there with COVID-19. He did not hesitate to send out a notice to the many friends who had come and stuffed themselves inside the beautiful little tiny church just to support him and his family. The mom was a lifelong member and was most active in that church. She did not die from covid, but the son was wise enough to know that funerals and church gatherings have been big spreaders of the virus.
At the onset, when adequate information was not known, there was an area in South Georgia where many families did not realize the danger of church gatherings. As a result, many members of the same families died and the outbreak was horrific. It took the health officials many months to get control of that outbreak.
A church gathering in Cedartown introduced my quaint little town to how serious and dangerous the virus is, and brought about the realization of it to our area. The husband and wife had a tough battle trying to get well. Both of them finally recovered.
Candles on the Bridge would be in memory of all who have been lost in this covid war. Many could join the celebration because they survived. I have lost 8 local friends to COVID-19 and some others are in the hospital today, fighting for dear life. Many have been blessed because we have family members who recovered.
We are a community with compassion and we reach out to those who have lost loved ones to ask what can I do. Many times lately, because the friends and loved ones have been departing so fast, people have become numb. Many cannot feel any more grief because they are drained.
Last week, there were six local funerals that I felt the need to attend, but chose not to because of the underlying conditions of myself and my husband. All of these individuals did not die from covid, but I have found that too many people are not taking the virus seriously, and many times these are the ones who are in your face wanting to talk about nothing.
It has been rough for many. My spiritual granddaughter has had covid twice. She just came out of quarantine for the second time last week.
If you do not know of anyone who has had the virus, consider your circle blessed. For your own understanding of the virus, it would be wise to seek out someone who recovered and let them tell you about the experience. Everyone that I have spoken to has told me that it is like no other sickness that they have ever experienced. My daughter-in-law says it is like some controlling force has invaded and it just hangs heavy on all of your body parts, draining the strength from every area it touches.
The idea of Candles on the Bridge in memory of those fallen COVID-19 soldiers would speak volumes about us and who we are.
John Donne wrote, “No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.” Each victim who lost the battle with covid was a part of the Rome-Floyd County community. The loss might not have sounded everywhere or been felt by the entire community, but someone in some remote area has felt the loss.
Therefore, as Donne wrote, “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind; and therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”