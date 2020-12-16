I was talking with a friend in mid-November, and she mentioned she had not quite wrapped up her Christmas shopping. She was lamenting the fact that she was “behind.” I couldn’t even keep a straight face.
“Behind??” I guffawed. “I haven’t even thought about starting.”
And there you have it: the two types of people when you view the world through the holiday shopping lens. I have to admit I’m still finishing things up, and I daresay some of you are, too — at least I hope I’m not alone! With that thought in mind, I want to present some shopping options that will be available through Christmas Eve and will go a long way toward helping your community.
I spoke recently with Jeanne Krueger, president and CEO of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, about ways to boost the local economy as we finish our holiday shopping this year. She’s been with this organization for more than five years, and her chamber work extends back to 1987 when she began at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce after college. Suffice it to say, she knows what kind of support local businesses need.
“Buying local helps sustain and grow jobs,” she explained. “Part of what makes a community unique is your small businesses … (community) vitality is due in part to those small businesses.”
The Rome Floyd Chamber supports these institutions through its annual Rome Floyd Chamber Business Expo in early November, and funds from that event go toward Shop Rome Floyd, the Chamber’s small business support initiative for the past 20 years. Even in a time of uncertainty, the business expo, which took place virtually for the first time this year, brought a lot of attention to locally owned establishments.
“What we were able to do was tremendous,” Krueger says.
As we approach the close of the year, small businesses can still use a boost, and most consumers are in a position to provide that support. I asked Krueger to list her top five recommendations for shoppers to support locally owned businesses in these last days before Christmas. She had some unique ideas, so here they are:
5. Most small businesses, whether they provide goods or services, have a gift card option. Call and make a purchase in that capacity.
4. Spread the word! After you make a purchase, share the item, along with open house dates and business promotions on social media. “That helps tremendously,” Krueger says. “Folks have such great items. We see a lot of traction through social media.”
3. Remember that most things are available locally. If you’re online shopping, try to think of ways to purchase those items within your city or county.
2. Be mindful of the fact that local business owners give back. “These are the folks we go to when we need a donation,” Krueger says. “These are the ones that are giving back. They’re paying taxes here. You are supporting those who are supporting you.”
1. Incorporate small businesses into the gift of presence. If you’re paying a visit to a friend or relative who can’t get out themselves, supporting a local restaurant is a great way to make the occasion a little more special. “Purchase a meal for pickup, and take it to somebody who is feeling a little isolated this year,” Krueger recommends.
Remember that in this time of social distancing, all it takes is a website click or a phone call to practice most of these options. Speaking of which, if you’re reading this column in the Rome News-Tribune, the Rome Floyd Chamber has a website, romega.com, with a myriad of information that will help you buy locally. I recommend checking out the business directory for ideas. And if you’re outside Floyd County, check out your local chamber site for similar information. These organizations are usually very proactive in providing options and details.
So, good luck as you wrap up (yes, I do always intend a pun) your last minute purchasing. I think one last push to shop locally will result in some very unique gifts!