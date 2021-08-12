I’m generally a “glass is almost all the way full” sort of human. I don’t see the world as empty or foolish. I don’t embrace conflict or frustration. Rather, I try to seek a way to resolve or use opportunities to move forward. But, in the last year and half, my enthusiasm has waned.
I was raised an Army brat, with a shot record on faded yellow paper, with folded pages full of my vaccine record. I couldn’t travel overseas without it. It’s in a box now at my house, recounting the record of the ways that the world of science made my life and the lives of others safer.
My grandmother, Ella Mae Wimberly Williams, was a superhero to me. She was the oldest of 8 children who grew up during the Depression, a registered nurse who served as the head surgical RN in a large hospital in Houston, Texas. Even in retirement, as she ran a lovely florist & gift shop in her small North Texas town, she looked after her community, making sure her neighbors were taking their medicine and that their blood pressure was staying steady.
One of the accomplishments she achieved that has always stood out to me is that she served in the polio ward at her hospital in Houston. She served those who came from all over the United States with integrity and dignity. She would tell stories of the patients who had to be in iron lungs just to breathe. When the polio vaccine became available, she was at the front of the line to take it. She had seen the ravages of the illness and knew the heartbreak firsthand. She was part of a medical team that went to what was then British Guiana (now known as Guyana) to take part in a vaccine clinic to serve other communities with medicine.
I have friends in the medical field, doctors, nurses, and social workers. Friends who serve as chaplains, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, and housekeepers in hospitals here in Rome and elsewhere. And they are exhausted.
Earlier this year, the burnout potential was huge. They were fighting a battle against COVID-19 that had no visible end point. They asked us to follow recommendations that came from the ever-changing terrain of science (that’s how science works) to safeguard ourselves and others. Many of these folks, if not all, are people of faith, who asked us to “love our neighbors as ourselves.”
And suddenly, there was a light on the horizon. A hope in the form of a vaccine.
I assure you that, as soon as humanly possible, they received the vaccine. They knew what the pandemic was doing, the havoc it wreaked on families and communities. But somehow — and this is the part of the story that is making me pessimistic and frustrated — a vaccine to help us battle a pandemic became political. Misinformation was and is still being broadly disseminated. Freedom of choice became greater than community well-being.
The moment I could get the vaccine for myself, my mother who has Parkinson’s, and my staff, we were in line. The thought of losing the people so special to me was horrifying.
Here we are now, almost 20 months later, with a variant of COVID-19 that is impacting younger people — and more specifically, unvaccinated people. The beds in our local hospitals are filling up, ventilators will run short, and it seems like as a community there have been huge steps backwards.
The vaccine rate for Floyd County is hovering at 32.9% and there are 20.9 new cases daily, as I write this. I am overwhelmed with pessimism. I am hopeful and prayerful that we will begin to see others with as much worth as we see ourselves so that we make good decisions to care for each other.
Sure, right now it is in the form of a vaccine, but more broadly, I hope we continue to look for ways to live as a true community filled with love and respect.
The Book of Common Prayer has collects (prayers) for Sunday worship and this coming week’s offers this one.
“Grant to us, Lord, we pray, the spirit to think and do always those things that are right, that we, who cannot exist without you, may by you be enabled to live according to your will; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen”
My enthusiasm needs a boost. The true measure of believing in our medical community is to be vaccinated. Our prayers for them are hollow if we chose differently. Theologian and writer, Willie Jennings says, “I am disciplined by hope.”
I truly am as well. Rome is a beautiful community that shows up regularly to support one another. Let’s love our neighbors as ourselves. My hope is that we will.