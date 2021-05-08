I dream a world where all Will know sweet freedom’s way, Where greed no longer saps the soul Nor avarice blights our day. — Langston Hughes
I keep dreaming a world of new and blessed ideas when we come out on the other side of the devastating effects of the 2020 Pandemic.
In this new world that I dream we must never forget that it happened, and that it will happen again. As we advance forward in this brave new world, citizens must not allow politics to control their decisions. There were many who knew better and followed the Big Lie for political reasons. That was a costly decision for many of the frontline workers, as well as for the weak among us who had underlying conditions unknown even to themselves and ended up dying.
According to reports of the Pandemic of 1918, many of the same things happened at that time: misinformation about its existence and the long-range effect it was going to have on the population. Many rumors were out about the danger of the vaccination that was discovered, just as we have today. Some refused to follow health guidelines.
One of the differences is that, at that time, the majority of the people trusted the science more than they believed the rumors. Science was not as advanced as it is today, but yet people trusted it.
Every year up until the 1940s, some serious diseases impacted this country. Malaria, small pox, tuberculosis, whooping cough, three different measles, mumps — and the list goes on. The scientists remained on top of it all as best they could with the limited knowledge that they had. People were told to have their children vaccinated and the majority of the citizens followed the directions at that time.
This pandemic that slipped up on us in 2020 came after a long span of time for the American people to run free and relax from epidemics of this magnitude. It was stated that the guidelines left by the former White House staff were tossed in the trash, because they forgot too soon and allowed hate and revenge to control the behavior of the new occupants. The behavior caused 250,000 unnecessary deaths, according to Dr. Deborah Birx. History books will record it well.
As we prepare for the new world for which we hope and pray, there are a few steps that we can take. I was reading a brief poem written in 1896 by Mary Francis Butts that my son quoted in one of his sermons. This brief poem has the answer that I have been seeking, and I believe we can all follow her instructions.
In the poem, Mary Francis Butts tells us to build little fences around honorable qualities. The particular poem that was inspirational to me was titled “Trust.” I thought that if we can lock trust in our little fence, we can apply it to love, compassion, understanding, gentleness, kindness, tolerance, decency, honesty and other healthy living tools. The word trust can be replaced with any of the desirable qualities listed.
Build a little fence of trust
Around today:
Fill each space with loving work
And therein stay;
Look not through the sheltering bars
Upon tomorrow.
God will help thee bear what comes,
Of joy or sorrow.
If we all wrap ourselves in little fences of love, compassion, gentleness, kindness, tolerance, decency, honesty, and all of the other healthy living qualities and therein live, what a beautiful world this will be. While dwelling in our little fences we will make sure not to invite the things that do not like strong fences of protection. We all know who they are and will not open the door when they knock, and knock they will. Strife will probably be the first to attempt to scale the fence. Be aware that he will not be alone. Strife has a large following. If he is held out, none of his followers will be able to enter.
Face the brave new world, leaving strife behind as we forge full speed ahead, knowing that God will help us bear what comes of joy or sorrow.