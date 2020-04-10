I was thinking about an incident that happened during my days on the Police Department. I was given an address and was told that an officer needed to see me. When I pulled up, the officer was standing on the porch with a lady. I could see that she was crying.
Something covered up was lying on the steps. It was the lady’s small dog, a rat terrier that she called Buddy. I walked over and pulled back the cover to see what had happened. There was blood all over the dog’s head. I could see that it had been shot with a small caliber rifle. It looked like it could have been a 22.
I walked up on the porch where the woman sat crying and sat down in a chair beside her. She looked up at me with the most awful look that I have ever seen. She reached out her hand and I took it in mine. “You feel like telling me what happened,” I asked? In a class that I had took at the Police Academy, it said if someone is crying, sometimes a touch will calm her down. I had never tried it before but it seemed to work. She wiped her eyes and looked at me.
She said that Buddy stayed inside at night but he stayed outside during the day. Her place was fenced in so Buddy would only stay in her yard. She had let him out that morning and walked down to a store on Maple Street. On her way back she had heard what sounded like a gunshot. She got home and found Buddy dead on the steps.
I let go of her hand and, turning to the officer, said, “Let’s take a walk.” We walked around behind the house. On the other side of the fence, there stood a boy with a rifle in his hands. He never saw me. I saw blood where the dog had been shot. The fence had a sag in it as if someone had crawled over it.
I called headquarters on my walkie talkie, telling them what I had. It wasn’t just a few minutes before a car pulled up in front of the house where the boy was. I watched him hide the rifle and go meet the officers. He was laughing and talking as if he had not done anything. I called the officer and told them where the rifle was. They got the rifle and brought him around to where I was.
He was a big boy for his age. He came over and, looking at the wrapped up dog, he smiled. I knew we had our shooter. I took him by the shoulder, letting my fingers dig in. “Why,” I asked, “did you shoot this lady’s dog.” I let up and stepped back. He again put a smirk on his face. “I don’t like animals, that why.”
I told the officer to take him to the station and book him, and the boy began to laugh. “I will be out before dark, for I am a juvenile. I am only 16.”
I walked over to the lady and asked her was there any thing we could do for her. She then surprised me and the officer with me. “Yes,” she said. “Will you help me bury Buddy?” We were on duty but there was no way that we could refuse. We buried Buddy close to a big rose bush in the back yard.
That should have been the end of the story, but I feel compelled to write about the boy who shot Buddy. His name was Melvin. The next day I rode down the street where he lived. He was sitting on his front porch. As I approached he stood up, bowing and waving — holding up his wrist to show that he did not have handcuffs on. I smiled to myself and said, “Carry on. My day will come.”
A series of burglaries started in the Maple Street area. This went on for a while, then one night a patrol officer caught Melvin. He spent time in a juvenile facility but was soon out. This went on for some time. They would catch him, he’d go off for a while, and come back.
I was turning around in the parking lot of what was the Maple on the Hill one night when a car went by with something sticking out the windows. I pulled out behind it and turned on my blue light. It was Melvin. As he was getting out, a patrol car pulled in with me.
I took Melvin and told the officer to see what was in the car. He came back, shaking his head. “Lieutenant, you are not going to believe what that is. A back seat full of marijuana.” I asked Melvin, “Where did you get the weed?” Laughing real loud, he said it came from his private field. I knew that I wasn’t going to find out anything. I would turn him over to the drug people. He laughed again, saying, “I will be out before you come back to work.”
I turned the light on the license to where I could get a good look. I smiled. “One more question before we go to headquarters and book you,” I said. “What is your birth date?” A funny look came on his face. I knew that he had remembered that this was his 18th birthday. I laughed, saying, “You are no longer a juvenile. You belong to me.”
As I remember, he served time and when he got out he moved to Macon. We all said good riddance.