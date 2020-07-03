This is one of those stories that was told to me down though the years as I was growing up. I will let you decide if it is fact or fiction.
In the Depression years there was no work so most people lived on farms and grew their food. What was left over was traded for other kinds of goods that kept the body going. This took place in Bartow County — Kingston, Georgia.
Where the old schoolhouse now sits there was a house, and between there and the town, on both sides of the road, was the land farmed by my father, Landum B. Adcock. At that time Landum had his wife and three little girls to feed, so it was early to bed and early to rise to keep the family fed.
The three girls were Zonie, Lillie and Gracy. They would tell me this and would not have smiles on their faces, so it must have been true.
My father had gone to the field early one morning to see what needed to be done to his crop. I was told what was needed was rain, for this was one of them hot July days. My father was in the field and the girls were in the yard playing when my mother came to the door and hollered for them to come inside.
That scared them, for their mother seemed to be hurting and had laid down on the bed.
“You,” she told Zonie, “run down to town and get Doctor Burton and tell him to hurry.”
“You,” she told Lillie, “go down to the field and get your father. Hurry now.”
The girls ran out the door and Gracy, who was just a baby, began to cry for she thought her mother was going to die. Mother soon got her calmed down and she sat by the bed, holding her hand.
Doctor Burton had an old Ford car, so it didn’t take him just a few minutes and he was pulling into the yard with Zonie hurrying him into the house. Lillie and my father were close behind.
This is the part I will leave up to you to judge whether it is fact or fiction.
Doctor Burton ran the girls out onto the porch, telling them their mother was going to be all right. They told me they peeped down the hallway but all they could see was a little black bag that the doctor had brought with him. Then he reached and got the bag and put it out of sight. They tried to imagine what he had in that little black bag.
Their father came out and went to the kitchen, got a big pan of water and carried it in to the room. Then, to the surprise of the girls, they heard a baby cry.
They would laugh as they told me the story, saying they thought that was impossible for there were no babies around. Then they heard it again. It was a baby crying. When they were told they could come in and see their little brother, they knew exactly where it had come from. The doctor carried a baby around in his black bag.
The way it was told to me was that, when they went inside, the baby was on the bed with their mother and the black bag sat on the floor empty. Picking up the bag and smiling at them, Doctor Burton left. Without a doubt the baby had been in the bag, but back then everyone knew storks brought babies and dropped them down the chimney to people who wanted them. The fireplace was closed off for the summer, so the stork must have given him to the doctor to bring.
Whether the stork had been lazy and fell down on his job or the doctor just happened to have a spare, I came into this world on July the Fourth, 1930. The evidence is in. You be the judge — fact or fiction?
I was told that my middle name was taken from Doctor Burton. I accepted the fact that I came into the family by way of the doctor’s little black bag. Many years later I went on the Rome Police Department. I was promoted to the investigator department after a brief period of time.
A patrol officer called me one day to come and look at what they had found during a car stop. I went to headquarters and checked with the officers. The car was full of stolen goods. I began a check for the owners and gave back most of the stuff, but I remember that a little bag and an old-fashioned walking stick was left.
I checked the bag out and, to my surprise, found a metal tag with the name Doctor R.E. Burton in the bag. I looked the walking stick over but found no name or anything to identify it.
I placed the little black bag and the walking stick in my car when I got off that night. The next day I went to Kingston, to see if the doctor was still there. I found his office and talked to the lady who was out front. She showed me back to where he was. I had been told all my life that the good doctor had lost a leg. He sat at a desk — he was getting up in years.
The lady told him my name and he studied me for a few moments. He smiled when I told him why I was there. I put the bag on his desk and he smiled again. He said “someone broke into my office and took my bag. They used it to put inside what they stole from my office.”
“Had that old bag a long time,” he said, placing it on the floor behind him.
Then he turned to me and asked my father’s name. I told him and he smiled, and said Landum was a good man. “It’s been a while, but I remember Landum’s first boy,” he said. “He lived where the schoolhouse is now.”
I told him I was that boy and we talked for a while. I left feeling that I had indeed been blessed to have met the doctor who brought me into this world. The one thing that I have always regretted was not asking him if there were any babies in that bag that I had brought to him.