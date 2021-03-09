Recently, an innocent Floyd County Yard Sale transaction caused my friend Bonnie a few sleepless nights. All because one Rome resident couldn’t let go of a butcher block.
Here’s what happened.
For those who don’t know, the Floyd County Yard Sale page is sort of an online store. Folks post items they want to sell and they look for things they’d like to buy.
Well, my friend Bonnie recently posted a butcher block table for sale. It was a beautiful table that her husband restored and I knew it would sell quickly. But I didn’t realize it would cause the kind of drama it did.
Just a few hours after Bonnie posted the table, she started getting messages of interest. Usually the very first message from buyer to seller is “Is this still available?” and the conversation goes from there.
Several people asked Bonnie if the table was available and one of them was a lady we’ll call Jane. She asked if the table was available (as others did) and Bonnie told her that it was in fact still available.
I should say here that all transactions on the yard sale page are sort of on the honor system. There are folks who might promise to hold an item for you but they sell it before you get there. There are others who promise a particular price, but if they see it’s in demand they might raise the price. That happens from time to time but, for the most part, people are honest and stick to their word.
Well after Bonnie told several people that the table was still available (because no one had told her they would definitely buy it), she fell asleep. When she woke up, she had a few messages and one of them was from another lady who said she wanted the table and would come pick it up at an agreed time.
That meant the table was promised to someone in a verbal agreement. In the meantime, bounce to Bonnie (that’s how my friend Brandy would say “unbeknownst to Bonnie”), Jane had messaged that she wanted the table as well, but Bonnie hadn’t even seen that message and had promised the table to someone else.
That lady went to Bonnie’s house, picked up the table and paid her. So Bonnie marked the table as “SOLD” which let everyone else know that it was no longer available.
I guess Jane got an alert and she somehow assumed it had been sold to her because she had messaged that she wanted it. Even though Bonnie never communicated to her that she would sell it to her, Jane seemed to be under the impression that the table was hers.
She messaged Bonnie ...
“I see that the table is sold. I guess not to me. I never received an answer to my message from last night. Please let me know if you sold it to someone else or to me. I am confused.”
Bonnie did not respond, since she already publicly marked the table as “sold” to someone else. And she thought Jane would realize that. But several days later she gets another message from Jane saying ...
“Could you please call me at (phone number). I need to pick up the butcher block table I bought last week.”
Now remember, Bonnie had never communicated to Jane that she would sell her the table.
So Bonnie blocked Jane and ignored the message.
Sometimes Facebook will send messages to buyers and sellers asking if they had sold or purchased a particular item. I guess it helps their algorithms and you don’t have to answer. But days later, here comes another message from Jane ...
“Floyd County GA yard sale contacted me to ask me if I had purchased the table. I responded that I had. Can you please contact me as to when I can get the table, pay you and wind this up?”
At this point Bonnie doesn’t really know why Jane is still hounding her about the table. She’s stressing a little because she’s afraid Jane could turn into a stalker and turn up at her door.
Bonnie: What if she hires a hit man? I could be a true crime story or worse ... a Lifetime movie.
Me: “Bought and Sold: The Story of Bonnie starring Meredith Baxter Bernie” tonight on Lifetime.
Bonnie: When they interview you for 20/20 tell them I was a victim and in no way was this my fault. I also want someone really good looking to play me in the movie.
Days pass and suddenly Bonnie calls me again. Apparently Jane, who can’t reach Bonnie because she’s blocked, circumvents the system and contacts a mutual friend of theirs who says ...
“Hi Bonnie, I hope all is well. I have a friend of mine that was trying to get in touch with you. (Jane). She said she was wanting to buy a table from you. Her number is (phone number).”
So now Jane’s trying to get to Bonnie through friends. Will it never end?
Bonnie to me: Now she has contacted a mutual Facebook friend. I’m telling you this woman is coming for me.
Finally, more than a week later, it seems Jane still hasn’t given up. Her most recent ploy was to contact other people who had commented on Bonnie’s original post about the table and openly ask them if they were the ones who had purchased the table. Bonnie is at her wit’s end.
Bonnie to me: Can you call her and say you are my attorney? You will be speaking on my behalf. Explain that I have had to leave the country due to prior business obligations. Use big words like ‘litigation’ and ‘sue.’ Speak in tongues. Tell her to let it go. Thanks, I owe you.
And that’s where we stand today. Has Jane given up on the butcher block table she can never have? Will Bonnie flee the country and take up residence under an assumed alias in the tax free Cayman Islands? Stay tuned.